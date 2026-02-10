Canon Europe strengthens partnership with Infocus Studio

Dar es Salaam. Canon Europe has strengthened its partnership with Infocus Studio following an official visit by senior executives, as both sides look to expand high-quality content production in East Africa.

The visit was led by Ozgur Kocademir, Canon Europe’s Director of Sales and Marketing for DRBG, and focused on deepening strategic cooperation, reviewing Infocus Studio’s growth, and aligning joint plans for 2026 and beyond.

Discussions also highlighted the rapid expansion of East Africa’s content creation industry and the role partnerships between global technology firms and local companies can play in opening up new opportunities and pushing regional content to wider African and international audiences.

As part of its growth strategy, Infocus Studio showcased its recent investment in new production equipment, including Canon C50 cameras (2026 edition).

The cameras are capable of recording up to 7K Open Gate and are equipped with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features aimed at improving efficiency and quality in modern content production.

The investment is intended to strengthen Infocus Studio’s competitiveness both locally and internationally, in response to changing market demands.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Kocademir said Canon was encouraged by the progress made by Infocus Studio and was keen to further grow the partnership in the coming year.

“We can make more out of your experiences, because this is not one way, it’s two way. This is very big,” he said.

On the other hand, Infocus Studio Chief Executive Officer Joshua Moshi said the partnership with Canon continues to support the company’s vision of transforming Tanzania’s content production landscape while keeping pace with global standards.

“I’m always looking for a way to actually take what we are doing here and rub it off to other Tanzanians,” Mr Moshi said, emphasising the importance of sharing skills, standards and professional expertise so that more local companies benefit from the growth of the industry.

He added that investing in advanced equipment is not about appearance, but about building long-term quality and sustainability in production.

The visit signals growing ties between Canon and Infocus Studio and reflects how collaboration between local firms and global technology leaders can drive development in the creative sector.