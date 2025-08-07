Inside CCM’s infrastructure strategy for the next 5 years

Dar es Salaam. From muddy village roads to metro rails and maritime links, the ruling party CCM has unveiled a sweeping infrastructure blueprint aimed at transforming Tanzania’s transport landscape over the next five years.

Outlined in its 2025–2030 election manifesto, the plan sets out to connect every corner of the country—rural and urban alike—through targeted investments in roads, railways, ports, ferries and public transport systems.

At the heart of the plan is a promise of inclusivity.

“Reliable, modern and safe infrastructure is the foundation of national development,” the manifesto reads. “It drives economic activity and reflects progress in both urban and rural areas.”

Rural roads unlocking access

One of CCM’s top priorities is ensuring that rural roads remain passable throughout the year. The manifesto commits to paving and rehabilitating roads that connect regional and district headquarters, while also improving feeder roads in farming zones and emerging tourist areas.

In areas long cut off during rainy seasons, this goal has resonated deeply.

“When roads are impassable, everything stops—schools, clinics, markets,” said Mariam Paul, a vegetable vendor in Iringa. “If these plans go through, it will change lives.”

The aim, CCM says, is to give farmers, traders and rural residents better access to markets, services and opportunities—strengthening the backbone of the national economy.

Tackling congestion with flyovers and BRT

Tanzania’s rapidly growing cities are also in focus. In Dar es Salaam, four new flyovers are planned at Morocco, Mwenge, Magomeni and Tabata to ease traffic congestion. Similar efforts are expected in Dodoma, Arusha, Mwanza, Mbeya and other urban centres.

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system will see expansion through phases IV to VI, covering major routes along Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Mandela Roads. The government also plans to boost BRT service quality through increased private sector participation.

A longer-term vision includes the introduction of metro rail systems in both Dar es Salaam and Dodoma—a major step forward in urban commuter mobility.

Ferries, ships and trade routes

In addition to roads and railways, CCM’s 2025–2030 manifesto places strong emphasis on improving water transport, especially in underserved lake regions and along the coastline.

Recognising the vital role of maritime connectivity for trade and access in remote areas, the party outlines several key initiatives.

These include the construction of new ferries and passenger-cargo ships to serve communities around Lake Victoria and Lake Tanganyika.

To support international trade, a dedicated cargo ship will be introduced on the Mtwara–Comoros route, aimed at boosting maritime commerce with island economies.

Furthermore, the manifesto promises to rehabilitate aging ferry terminals and modernise related infrastructure. A major highlight is the establishment of a new shipbuilding yard on Lake Tanganyika, designed to construct vessels of up to 5,000 tonnes—marking a significant upgrade in the country’s shipbuilding capacity.

These efforts aim to improve regional connectivity, facilitate cross-border trade and support communities where road access remains limited.

Safety, trade and regional integration

Infrastructure development is also seen as a catalyst for broader economic growth. The planned Kilambo Bridge at the Tanzania–Mozambique border is expected to spur cross-border commerce and regional integration in southern Tanzania.

Meanwhile, new digital technologies—including road surveillance cameras—will be deployed to enhance traffic safety and enforce transport regulations.

What others say

While the manifesto presents a bold vision, some Tanzanians remain cautiously optimistic.

“It’s a great plan, but we’ve heard similar promises before,” said Jackson Mrema, a long-distance bus driver in Mwanza. “The key will be follow-through and transparency.”

Others have urged for strong collaboration between national and local governments, as well as accountability in project execution.

Big ambitions, bigger expectations

As the 2025 elections approach, infrastructure remains a central campaign issue—and a key benchmark of governance.

CCM’s manifesto outlines a future where roads, rails, ferries and flyovers bring Tanzanians closer together, stimulate local economies and unlock new opportunities.

Whether this vision becomes reality will depend on more than political intent—it will require financing, technical capacity and sustained public engagement.