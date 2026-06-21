Chadema calls for integrity and accountability in leadership push

Njombe. The Opposition party Chadema has called on leaders at all levels to uphold integrity, accountability, and prioritise public interest in the execution of their duties.

Speaking at a public rally held in Njombe Town Council on June 21, 2026, Chadema Vice Chairman, John Heche said leaders must be role models by shunning corruption and the abuse of public office, while also respecting the law and ensuring justice for all.

Heche emphasised that ethical and transparent leadership is essential in strengthening public trust and accelerating social and economic development in the country.

He further stressed that leaders must listen to citizens and implement promises made for the benefit of communities, rather than making unilateral decisions that disregard legal frameworks.

“That is why, as Chadema, we are saying we need a new Constitution that will introduce provisions capable of transforming your lives,” Heche said.

He added that the push for a new Constitution is driven by the need to ensure leaders can be held accountable when they misuse their powers and harm citizens.

Chadema Secretary General John Mnyika said the country has long experienced demands for constitutional reform, noting that the current Constitution, enacted in 1977, is outdated and no longer fits the present political and governance environment.

“The committee that drafted the CCM Constitution is the same one that drafted the national Constitution under a one-party system,” Mnyika said.

Chadema Secretary General, John Mnyika

He added that when multiparty politics was introduced, the Nyalali Commission recommended a new Constitution, but the ruling party rejected the proposal despite sustained public calls.

Meanwhile, Benedicto Mligo said they fully support constitutional reforms, arguing that the Warioba draft Constitution had already taken the country closer to a people-driven constitutional framework.