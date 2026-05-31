Chadema faces fresh clash with Registrar over new warning

Dar es Salaam. While opposition party Chadema was presenting an assessment of damage to its assets during the period it was barred from political activity, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has reopened old tensions by issuing another letter.

The party has also outlined procedures for former members seeking to rejoin, particularly those it says previously threatened its survival.

On June 10, 2025, the High Court restricted Chadema from conducting political activities and using its assets following a property dispute filed by three members from Zanzibar.

The case was brought by former Zanzibar Vice Chairperson Said Issa Mohamed, the late Anna Maulida Komu, and Ahmed Rashid Khamis, who challenged the distribution of party assets between Zanzibar and mainland Tanzania.

On April 15 this year, Chadema won an appeal allowing it to resume political activities and regain access to its assets after 309 days, before the case was later dismissed on May 28.

Damage to party property

Chadema Vice Chairperson John Heche said the party’s assets, left unused during the restriction period, were found in poor condition.

He said a detailed assessment was ongoing to determine the extent of losses, which would later be made public.

“There is serious damage. If something is not used for a long time, such as a building, it deteriorates badly. At the headquarters, the sewage system has been damaged,” he said.

He added that several vehicles, particularly in district offices, had broken down, and the party was still compiling full details.

Beyond material losses, Mr Heche said there were also intangible damages, including the denial of members’ political participation during the ban.

“The party’s work is to attract members. For all those days, we were prevented from recruiting new members. How do you compensate for that?” he asked.

He blamed the situation on the judge who handled the case, alleging bias and claiming the ruling was premeditated.

“The day our chairman (Mr Tundu Lissu) was arrested was the same day the case was filed. Shortly after, the Registrar’s Office said it did not recognise our leadership elected by the National Council,” he said.

“This shows everything was planned. It was meant to attack our party,” added Mr Heche.

However, he said public support after the party’s return had been encouraging, with rallies drawing strong attendance.

Fresh blow from the Registrar

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has issued a second letter within a month, demanding explanations from Chadema as to why it should not face legal action, including suspension or fines, over alleged violations of political party regulations.

This follows a previous letter dated May 7, 2026, seeking explanations over alleged breaches of the Political Parties Act.

Chadema responded on May 26, 2026, but was later issued another notice citing fresh alleged violations based on statements by its leaders and members.

Although the party has filed a court case and obtained an injunction from the High Court in Babati restraining the Registrar from taking action pending determination of the main case, the Office insists the latest letter concerns a separate incident.

Deputy Registrar Sisty Nyahoza said the notice does not violate the court order as it relates to new allegations.

The Registrar cited video clips circulating on social media allegedly showing Chadema’s Nyasa Zone Chairperson, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi, using abusive language at a public rally.

The conduct is said to breach Sections 9(2) and 19(2)(f) of the Political Parties Act (Cap. 258, R.E. 2023) and Regulation 8(a) of the Political Parties Public Meetings Regulations, 2023 (GN No. 209).

Mr Nyahoza quoted Mr Mbilinyi as allegedly saying during a rally: “…They have come with slogans and now they are going around saying ‘never, never, never! your backsides…”

The Registrar has asked Chadema to explain why its registration should not be suspended or why it should not be fined under Regulation 11 of the 2023 rules.

“The explanation should be submitted not later than June 8, 2026, at 3:30 pm. The video has been sent to your official email and WhatsApp number,” the letter reads.

Chadema Secretary General John Mnyika said the party would respond in accordance with its constitution, rules and procedures, and would also take appropriate action against the Registrar’s Office, which it accuses of causing harm.

Conditions for returning members

Mr Heche said it would not be easy for some former members to rejoin the party, noting that those who previously acted against its interests would be treated differently.

He said even those who had taken the party to court were in a questionable position regarding membership, as such actions placed Chadema under strain.

This follows the return of several former senior members, including Reverend Peter Msigwa, who rejoined on May 23, 2026, after leaving CCM; Patrick Assenga, formerly of Chaumma; and Joseph Selasini, formerly of NCCR–Mageuzi.

Mr Heche said more political figures, including from CCM, were expected to join Chadema, but warned not all would be readily accepted.

“I assure you, there are people who seriously wronged this party. We will deal with them differently,” he said.

He stressed that anyone who deliberately sought to weaken the party would face stricter scrutiny.

“Even if someone was once a member but tried to destroy the party deliberately, they should not expect an easy return,” he said.

Members who sued Chadema ‘in trouble’

Mr Heche said the party would act in line with its constitution, which provides that anyone who sues the party automatically ceases to be a member.

“We will not act arbitrarily. We are a party that values discipline, law, and procedure,” he said.

“I can assure you that action will be taken against certain individuals in accordance with the constitution,” he added.

Not giving up

One of the plaintiffs in the dismissed case, Mr Said Issa Mohamed, said he had not abandoned his pursuit despite the court ruling.

He said the dismissal was procedural but insisted his concern was fair distribution of Chadema assets between mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

“I will consult my lawyers, but I will also look at the implementation of the agreements we reached informally with the current leadership,” he said.

He added that discussions with the party leadership were ongoing.

“There are talks taking place. I am still a full member of Chadema. We are fighting for justice,” he said.

However, Mr Heche maintained that Mr Mohamed no longer holds any party position.

Mr Mohamed also called for equitable allocation of party resources, arguing that Zanzibar should receive the same support as mainland zones.

“We used to receive Sh300 million in funding, while Zanzibar received only Sh2 million. We want fairness in distribution,” he said.