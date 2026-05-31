New hope as 150 people to receive free artificial limbs in Zanzibar

Unguja. A new wave of support is set to begin in Zanzibar, where people who have lost limbs will be fitted with artificial limbs free of charge.

The initiative is being implemented under the Zanzibar 100 Limb Project, a partnership between the United Kingdom-based Naya Qadam Trust and the Zanzibar Global Health and Education Foundation (ZGHEF).

Speaking to The Citizen sister newspaper, Mwananchi, on Sunday, May 30, 2026, ZGHEF Secretary, El’Jabir Shao, said the exercise will run for one month, from June 1 to July 1, 2026, at Mbuzini District Hospital in Unguja.

“Under this programme, we expect to provide prosthetic limbs to at least 150 people free of charge. This is the first time such a large-scale initiative is being carried out in the islands, and it will bring significant relief to beneficiaries,” he said.

According to Mr Shao, all people in need of prosthetic limbs will be eligible, but must register early to allow proper planning and allocation.

Each beneficiary will undergo a medical assessment before fitting, depending on the level of disability.

He added that beyond providing artificial limbs, the project will also train local technicians to ensure the sustainability of the service for future beneficiaries.

“Most importantly, all services, including assessment and fitting of prosthetic limbs, will be provided free of charge. This is therefore a major relief,” he said.

The initiative aims to help beneficiaries regain independence and live normal lives rather than depend on others due to limb loss.

Project coordinator, Ms Zarina Jafferji, a Zanzibari national based in the diaspora, said the programme will give people in Zanzibar an opportunity to return to normal life.

She said that although she has invested significant personal resources into the initiative, she is motivated by patriotism and a desire to support her country of origin.

Technical support for the project comes from the Naya Qadam Trust, founded by Dr Viquar Qurashi, a UK-based orthopaedic surgeon.