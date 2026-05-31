Zanzibar’s VP Hemed: Private sector key to driving development forward

Unguja. Zanzibar’s Second Vice President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, has said sustainable development cannot be achieved without strong collaboration, stressing that the government must work closely with the private sector to strengthen the economy.

Mr Abdulla made the remarks on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Fumba, after completing a five-kilometre charity walk organised by the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (Zipa).

The walk was part of preparations for the Zanzibar Investment Summit 2026, scheduled for June 3 to 5, and expected to attract more than 500 investors from several countries.

He said the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) is committed to creating a conducive investment environment that generates jobs, strengthens the economy, and improves citizens’ welfare.

“Real development cannot be achieved without cooperation. We must continue working together: government, the private sector, and partners, to build a strong Zanzibar economy,” said Mr Abdulla.

He said the summit will enable investors to visit and assess key development and investment projects, showcasing Zanzibar’s expanding opportunities.

Mr Abdulla added that the event will also engage the diaspora in investment participation through capital, skills, and partnerships.

He said Zanzibar continues to position itself as a regional investment hub, focusing on tourism, infrastructure, the blue economy, technology, and social services.

The summit will also feature investment masterclasses on emerging markets, risk mitigation strategies, and high-return opportunities in agriculture, trade, manufacturing, transport, and logistics.

Expert sessions will bring together investors, financial institutions, and public and private sector leaders to discuss Zanzibar’s long-term economic direction.

He urged citizens to continue participating in social and development initiatives that promote unity and community growth.

Minister for Labour and Investment Sharrif Ali Sharrif said the programmes under the investment platform are expected to deliver significant economic benefits for Zanzibar.

He said a master plan for Fumba has been developed to complement Stone Town as part of a twin-city development model.

ZIPA executive director Saad Saleh Mohamed said preparations for the summit were complete, describing the ongoing activities as a sign of progress.