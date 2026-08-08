Court rules that Kenya's General Election should be held in 2026 not 2027

Tanzanian tech entrepreneur Isaya Yunge engages Kenyan President's daughter Charlene Ruto

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. Daughter of Kenyan President William Ruto, Charlene Ruto, reached a significant milestone on Saturday, August 8, 2026, after undergoing the traditional Koito ceremony, formally uniting her with her Tanzanian fiancé, Isaya Yunge.

Yunge is a tech entrepreneur known for innovations such as SomaApp, a mobile platform that connects African students with scholarship opportunities.

The couple's ceremony was held at President Ruto’s Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County, and was attended by senior Kenyan officials, family members, friends and other guests from Kenya and Tanzania.

Also Read

The couple took part in traditional Kalenjin dances, as music, song and celebration filled the venue.

The significance of the occasion was further reflected in the high-profile guest list, which included Kenya’s Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Karen Senator Karen Nyamu, nominated MP Esther Passaris and other senior leaders.

The couple's wedding is set to take place in Tanzania in October.

Latest

  1. Why keeping pythons as pets could land you in jail in Tanzania

  2. Engaruka project set to end Sh326 billion soda ash imports

  3. Samia orders joint action to resolve farmer-herder conflicts

  4. Madeleka: Why Tanzania’s growing terror cases could scare off investors, AFCON guests

  5. Unlocking public wealth: How Tanzania plans to tap TDB capital for major projects

  6. Tanzania High Court clears suspect in deadly prayer dispute over evidentiary flaws

In the headlines

View All