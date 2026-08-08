Tanzanian tech entrepreneur Isaya Yunge engages Kenyan President's daughter Charlene Ruto

Dar es Salaam. Daughter of Kenyan President William Ruto, Charlene Ruto, reached a significant milestone on Saturday, August 8, 2026, after undergoing the traditional Koito ceremony, formally uniting her with her Tanzanian fiancé, Isaya Yunge.

Yunge is a tech entrepreneur known for innovations such as SomaApp, a mobile platform that connects African students with scholarship opportunities.

The couple's ceremony was held at President Ruto’s Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County, and was attended by senior Kenyan officials, family members, friends and other guests from Kenya and Tanzania.

The couple took part in traditional Kalenjin dances, as music, song and celebration filled the venue.

The significance of the occasion was further reflected in the high-profile guest list, which included Kenya’s Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Karen Senator Karen Nyamu, nominated MP Esther Passaris and other senior leaders.