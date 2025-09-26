Chaumma presidential candidate pledges Tunduma city status to boost border economy

Tunduma. Tanzania’s presidential candidate for Chaumma (Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma), Salum Mwalimu, has pledged to construct a flyover from Mpemba to the Zambian border and to establish Tunduma as a city, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and stimulate economic growth in the border region.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Sogea Ward, Tunduma, on 25 September 2025, Mwalimu, who is also the party’s secretary-general, said the flyover would ease the heavy truck congestion that currently hampers trade, safety, and development.

Flyover to ease truck congestion

“We will build a flyover from Mpemba to the Zambia border. I want vehicles to move directly without unnecessary delays. These things are possible. Go to Kenya and see how they have built kilometre after kilometre of such infrastructure. Why should we fail? A single truck breakdown should not paralyse traffic,” Mwalimu said.

He added that the queues stretching from Mpemba to Laela were not just a transport issue but a major economic bottleneck, delaying the movement of goods and national revenue collection.

Comparing development priorities, Mwalimu criticised past governments for investing in projects benefiting a few, rather than areas that generate broad economic impact.

“Today in Dar es Salaam, a bridge from Posta to Masaki was built mainly to ease ministers’ travel. Instead, attention should have been given to the Tunduma road, which brings in millions of shillings,” he noted.

Tunduma to become a city

On the establishment of Tunduma City, Mwalimu said the town had significant potential to become a commercial hub in Southern Africa due to its proximity to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia and neighbouring countries.

“To transform this area, we must establish Tunduma City to serve people from DRC, Zambia, and other neighbouring countries,” he said, explaining that city status would bring essential services closer to residents and cross-border visitors.

Mwalimu also drew a contrast between his party and CCM, saying: “We offer a fresh economic outlook, unlike CCM, which remains stuck in outdated thinking. Elsewhere, towns like Tunduma are tourist, leisure, and business hubs. There is no reason why we cannot do the same.”

Local candidates back development agenda

Speaking at the rally, Chaumma’s Uwanjani Ward councillor candidate, Michael Kibona, said his goal was to represent the people in the Town Council and address barriers to development.

“I aim to join the Council to be the voice of Uwanjani residents and push for development by closing loopholes that benefit only a few,” he said.

Another candidate, Rebeka Kasanga, emphasised that Chaumma was fielding competent and committed leaders. “I have been nominated to carry the party flag because we have the knowledge, intent, and capacity to serve citizens fairly,” she said.

Call for change

Chaumma’s Director of Public Communication and head of Mwalimu’s campaign convoy, John Mrema, urged residents to vote for change and not allow the ruling party to continue leading Tunduma Town Council.

“When a town lags economically, the problem is leadership, not the people. Tunduma needs Chaumma leadership that listens and resolves community challenges,” said Mrema.



