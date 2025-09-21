Chinese experts urge African media to embrace digital innovation and AI

Beijing. Professor Liu Qingzhen of Beijing Sport University has urged African media outlets to embrace digital transformation by producing engaging short-form content, leveraging artificial intelligence, and adopting innovative approaches to remain competitive in the fast-changing media landscape.

Prof Liu delivered the advice this week at the Seminar on Senior Management of Mainstream Media for countries along the Belt and Road Initiative, held in Beijing from September 11 to 25, 2025.

The event brought together journalists from across the globe, offering a platform for Chinese experts to share insights into adapting to shifting audience habits and technological advancements.

“In CCTV, we converge all the radio, television, and print operations while embracing AI to improve efficiency and meet current trends. Creating quality content that responds to people’s needs will be the only solution to balance traditional and digital media,” said Prof Liu, while highlighting China’s media industry transformation.

Experts noted that younger audiences are increasingly fragmented in their consumption patterns, making short videos and digital storytelling vital in capturing attention. While traditional media will continue to exist, they stressed the need for a balance with digital content, underpinned by creativity and quality.

The recommendations come at a time when African media is grappling with the digital shift, with many outlets struggling to adapt. However, by drawing lessons from China’s approach, experts believe African organisations can seize opportunities to thrive in the digital era.

The trend is already visible in Tanzania, where Mwananchi Communications Limited has significantly expanded its digital platforms by producing online content tailored to consumer needs.

Echoing similar sentiments, Editor-in-Chief of South Sudan’s City Review newspaper, Mr Ben Oduor, said the traditional media industry is under immense pressure from digital innovations, particularly AI.

“To adapt, media companies must adopt innovative approaches. Media convergence, where various platforms are integrated to deliver quality content to targeted audiences, is one solution. Another is ensuring efficiency in content presentation,” said Mr Oduor.