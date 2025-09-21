Samia seeks Mbinga mandate to complete ‘unfinished business’

Mbinga. President of Tanzania and CCM presidential candidate, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has appealed to residents of Mbinga to grant her another five-year term, pledging to consolidate achievements from her first term while tackling remaining challenges in key sectors including water, electricity, health, education, agriculture and infrastructure.

Festivities of Mbinga residents in Ruvuma Region who attended the public election campaign rally of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) on September 21, 2025.

Speaking in the highland district of Ruvuma Region, the President highlighted Mbinga’s historical significance, noting that the late President Benjamin Mkapa, Tanzania’s third head of state, attended Kigonsera Secondary School in the early 1950s.

“Mbinga holds a special place in our nation’s leadership journey. As we remember Mzee Mkapa, may his soul rest in peace, I am proud to return here,” she told a cheering crowd.

President Hassan said her previous visit to Mbinga in September last year was to inspect and launch development projects, but this visit had a different purpose.

“I have come to ask for your votes. I seek your mandate so we can continue the work we began five years ago. With God’s grace, we will achieve even more,” she said.

She outlined her administration’s progress in expanding essential services, noting that in several areas her government had exceeded targets set in the CCM manifesto.

“In health and education, we have gone beyond the manifesto’s commitments. In electricity, we are reaching villages and hamlets; already, half of the country’s hamlets have access to power, and in the next five years, we will connect the remainder,” she pledged.

On water supply, President Hassan noted that national coverage had reached nearly 90 percent, though regional disparities persisted. She assured residents that ongoing projects would close these gaps. “In Mbinga, a dam is being built to supply water to 21 villages, alongside another project worth over Sh0.6 billion to provide clean water to eight wards,” she said.

On agriculture, she said securing better prices for farmers and improving road and bridge infrastructure to facilitate trade. “We are completing the Kitai road and other key roads in our manifesto. Our aim is for all roads to remain passable year-round. Bridges like Lumeme River Bridge are being constructed to enhance connectivity,” she explained, while acknowledging high costs for road projects.

President Hassan urged voters to give CCM another opportunity, assuring them the party would continue prioritising dignity and wellbeing. “When we say ‘kazi na utu’ (work and dignity), we mean working hand in hand with you to uplift every citizen,” she said.