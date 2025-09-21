Tanzania joins global coastal cleanup day with action in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. Beaches in the city were transformed on September 20 as hundreds of volunteers joined hands to mark International Coastal Cleanup Day and World Cleanup Day, collecting waste from Silver Sand and Mbali beaches under the theme “Protecting Our Ocean, Protecting Our Heritage.”

The cleanup, organized by the Jahazi Project in partnership with the Environmental Conservation Community of Tanzania (ECCT) and the Ben Pol Foundation, brought together students, youth groups, civil society, and local leaders. The initiative aimed to highlight the growing threat of marine litter, which is choking coral reefs, endangering fisheries, and undermining tourism.

Globally, an estimated 11 million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean every year. In Tanzania, the government is preparing a National Marine Litter Action Plan to promote a circular economy for plastics and safeguard coastal ecosystems. Organizers said community-driven cleanups like Saturday’s complement these policy efforts by demonstrating practical action on the ground.

“Our ocean is our heritage and our future,” said Michael Mallya, spokesperson for the Jahazi Project. “Cleanup Day is proof that when governments, citizens, and young people act together, real change is possible.”

Lucky Michael, Executive Director of ECCT, stressed the importance of partnerships: “Marine litter is not just an environmental problem, it is a community challenge. This cleanup shows how collaboration between government, civil society, international partners, and local communities can drive solutions that last.”

For musician and philanthropist Ben Pol, whose foundation co-organized the event, the urgency is clear: “Every plastic bottle collected today is one less threat to our reefs, fisheries, and future. But the real victory will come when we reduce waste at the source and support a circular economy.”

The Dar es Salaam activity also linked to regional efforts under the Nairobi Convention, which guides marine protection in the Southwest Indian Ocean. Countries such as Kenya, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar, and Mozambique are scaling up measures ranging from plastic bans and circular economy roadmaps to reef restoration and community-driven waste management.

Organizers said the cleanup builds on the recent Blue Voices Roundtable, where leaders pledged to accelerate marine protection and combat illegal fishing.