Chongolo warns youth against unverified ‘TikTok farming’ advice

Dodoma. Agriculture Minister Daniel Chongolo has urged young people to avoid unverified agricultural advice circulating on social media, advising them instead to enrol in official initiatives such as the government’s Build Better Tomorrow (BBT) programme.

This warning comes amid a rising trend of unqualified individuals using digital platforms to offer farming lessons.

Disregarding established agronomic principles has caused many novice youth investors to suffer severe financial losses.

Speaking on Friday, August 31, 2026, during an inspection of the Dr John Malecela Grounds ahead of the national Nanenane Farmers’ Exhibition in Dodoma, Mr Chongolo underscored the risks involved.

“Young people seeking profitable agricultural careers should join formal ministry schemes like BBT rather than relying on self-proclaimed online experts who lack genuine technical knowledge,” warned Mr Chongolo.

He noted that state-backed programmes provide expert guidance, modern technology, best production practices, and soil health education, enabling participants to practice sustainable, commercially viable farming.

Additionally, this training equips youth to capitalise on government opportunities, make sound investment decisions, boost yields, and avoid losses caused by ungrounded digital claims.