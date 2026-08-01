No repeat of October 2025 violence as Home Affairs Minister Katambi vows strict law enforcement

Songwe. Home Affairs Minister, Patrobas Katambi, has warned that the government will not tolerate anyone violating the country’s laws, emphasising that strict legal action will be taken against individuals attempting to disrupt peace and national security.

Speaking on Friday, July 31, 2026, during visits to Tunduma Town Council and Ileje District in Songwe Region, Mr Katambi said the primary responsibility of the government is to safeguard public security and property.

He noted that defence and security organs will continue fulfilling their duties in accordance with the law, without oppressing or favouring anyone.

Tunduma Town residents listen to Home Affairs Minister Patrobasi Katambi during a public rally in Majengo Ward, on Friday, July 31, 2026. PHOTO | DENIS SINKONDE

“Let us be fierce like bees; our nation is targeted. Give reports anytime and anywhere you see individuals or groups engaging in suspicious acts,” urged Mr Katambi.

“The government will not hesitate to act against anyone who violates the country’s laws. Nobody is above the law, and every person must answer for their actions,” he added.

Mr Katambi stressed that allowing lawlessness would hinder national progress, arguing that political leaders seeking power through violent protests often fail.

“Even if I, as a minister, mess up, I will be handcuffed and jailed because I would have broken basic legal principles,” he said.

He reiterated that the government would not allow a few individuals to instigate chaos and destroy national peace, recalling President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s commitment that the violence observed on October 29, 2025, would not recur.

“Our nation is hunted like a beehive containing honey. Let us cooperate with our leaders to protect the honey in our country so that we all benefit,” he stated.