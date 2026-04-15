Chwakwera delivers Commonwealth's message to Samia as envoy concludes working visit

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 received a special message from the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, delivered by the organisation’s Special Envoy and former Malawi President, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, at State House in Dar es Salaam.

According to a statement signed by Shaaban Kissu on behalf of the Director of Presidential Communications at the State House, the message outlined priority areas under the Commonwealth’s engagement with Tanzania, including transparency and cooperation in assessing developments during and after the 2025 General Election.

The statement said the engagement also focuses on enhancing political participation, advancing inter-party dialogue and strengthening institutional accountability.

In the message, Ms Botchwey reaffirmed the Commonwealth’s commitment to continued engagement with Tanzania to reinforce democratic governance, the rule of law and national reconciliation following developments surrounding the October 2025 polls.

“She noted that the Commonwealth supports ongoing efforts in the country and stands ready to assist in fostering a stable, inclusive and credible political environment through dialogue and institutional reforms,” the statement said.

During the meeting, President Hassan said Tanzania is addressing the situation through its national institutions, citing measures undertaken by the government, including the establishment of an independent Commission of Inquiry aimed at restoring stability and enhancing accountability.

She said the findings of the commission will inform subsequent actions, including accountability processes, reconciliation efforts and institutional reforms, while the government continues to facilitate dialogue through legally established platforms and broader stakeholder engagement.

For his part, Dr Chakwera reiterated the Commonwealth’s readiness to work with Tanzania in advancing the rule of law, political cooperation and national cohesion.