Citizens, stakeholders urged to cooperate in upholding security

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians and development partners have been urged to support community policing initiatives aimed at preventing crime and safeguarding national security, particularly as the country prepares for the October 29 General Election.

The appeal was made yesterday by the Ilala District Commissioner’s representative during a ceremony to hand over equipment to the Kivukoni Street community policing unit in Dar es Salaam.









The event, organised by Be Forward Tanzania, saw the company donate uniforms to young volunteers serving in the unit.

Be Forward Tanzania is engaged in sourcing and shipping vehicles from Japan, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Its donation seeks to enhance the visibility and coordination of community policing groups.

Kivukoni Street, which borders the Magogoni State House, is one of the city’s most sensitive security zones, where vigilance is vital.

Speaking at the event, Ilala District Administrative Officer Mr Adrian Kishe, representing the District Commissioner, said security should not be viewed as the government’s responsibility alone.

He called on residents and corporate stakeholders to take an active role in addressing challenges facing community policing.

“Young people serving in these units will now be easily recognised through their uniforms, unlike before. I urge the community and stakeholders to support their efforts to safeguard people and property,” he said.









He added that the initiative should inspire other organisations to undertake similar efforts in their respective areas to strengthen peace and security nationwide.

Be Forward Tanzania Sales Officer Ms Sarafina John said the company’s decision to provide uniforms was a gesture of appreciation for the contribution of youth involved in maintaining order and protecting neighbourhoods.

“We operate temporary storage yards for imported vehicles, including one at Kamata and another near the Ocean Road Cancer Institute. With the support of community policing, our vehicles have remained safe until customers collect them,” she said.

She noted that the donation reflects the company’s commitment to community partnership and encouraged other businesses to support government efforts that promote public safety and improve livelihoods.