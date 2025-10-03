CANDID TALK: Dear office villain...how do you sleep after crushing spirits all day?

You know that song, the one where the songstress is practically screaming over the beat, “Baby, I got one question for you… One question, who the $#@&*^% is Amanda?”

Well, today I’ve got a question too.

Not for my man (that one is a blessing, thank you, Lord), but for a special breed of humans we meet every day.

They could be teammates, colleagues, supervisors, or even bosses.

Here’s my question: how do you sleep at night knowing you’re the villain in so many people’s life stories?

Like seriously… do you set an alarm to remind yourself to ruin someone’s day, or does the evil just flow naturally like morning coffee?

Let’s call a spade a spade. You’re the very enemy God told us to love and pray for.

You are the reason some poor man wakes up feeling like the office is a mini hell, complete with demons who micromanage. You’re the reason that brilliant woman has stopped sharing her ideas because you’ve snatched her confidence faster than a boda boda thief in traffic.

Whole teams no longer think outside the box because the last four projects they presented died tragically in your hands.

You’ve got blood on your keyboard. And don’t even get me started on travel approvals… one poor girl would rather spend her own money than beg you for a signature.

Imagine that... being so toxic you turn “official travel” into “soul-destroying odyssey”.

Then at 5 PM, you clock out, go home, and eat dinner.

I just want to know, do you chew your food with satisfaction, thinking, “Ah yes, today I crushed three spirits, denied two promotions, and shut down at least one dream. Delicious.”

Or do you sigh, disappointed you didn’t get to ruin enough lives, and whisper, “Tomorrow I’ll try harder”?

The funniest part? Toxic people rarely know they’re toxic. They think they’re being “firm” or “maintaining standards”. Sweetheart, no. You’re not a standard. You’re a nightmare in office shoes.

And trust me, nobody is printing a T-shirt that says “I survived Susan from HR.”

Here’s the truth... villains don’t always wear horns and carry pitchforks.

Sometimes they wear designer suits, sometimes they run meetings, and sometimes they even smile at you in the hallway while stabbing you in the back by email.

But we see you. And your villainy is not as subtle as you think.

So yes, I’m asking again: how do you sleep at night?

Because while the rest of us are tossing, turning, and replaying your snide remarks in our heads, you, dear villain, seem to snore like a baby.

Just remember, though, stories change. Heroes rise.

And one day, when the credits roll on your little movie, you might realise that all those people you silenced, mocked, and dismissed? They were the heroes you should have rooted for.