28 ACT-Wazalendo members defect to CCM in Bumbwini

CCM presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, displays membership cards of ACT-Wazalendo defectors during a campaign rally in Bumbwini Constituency on Thursday, October 2, 2025. PHOTO|JESSE MIKOFU

By  Jesse Mikofu

Unguja. Twenty-eight former members of ACT-Wazalendo in Bumbwini Constituency have defected to the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

They were officially received and sworn in on Thursday, October 2, 2025, during a campaign rally for CCM presidential candidate, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, at Bumbwini grounds in North Unguja Region.

Addressing supporters, former ACT-Wazalendo shadow deputy minister for Public Service, Ms Halima Abbas, said the late Seif Shariff Hamad had placed great trust in Dr Mwinyi’s leadership.

“On many occasions, he voiced confidence in him. We too should embrace the same trust because Dr Mwinyi has delivered tangible results,” she said.

She added that Dr Mwinyi’s performance reflects Mr Hamad’s vision, stressing that there was no reason to resist progress that embodies those aspirations.

According to Ms Abbas, Dr Mwinyi’s notable achievements are a clear reason why citizens continue to support him and are ready to grant him another mandate to lead Zanzibar in the October 2025 General Election.

For his part, CCM Zanzibar deputy secretary general, Dr Mohamed Said Dimwa, said major development projects initiated during Dr Mwinyi’s tenure are drawing more people to the ruling party.

He insisted that CCM remains the only political force with policies centred on delivering inclusive growth.

