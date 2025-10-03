28 ACT-Wazalendo members defect to CCM in Bumbwini

“On many occasions, he voiced confidence in him. We too should embrace the same trust because Dr Mwinyi has delivered tangible results,” she said.
She added that Dr Mwinyi’s performance reflects Mr Hamad’s vision, stressing that there was no reason to resist progress that embodies those aspirations.
According to Ms Abbas, Dr Mwinyi’s notable achievements are a clear reason why citizens continue to support him and are ready to grant him another mandate to lead Zanzibar in the October 2025 General Election.
For his part, CCM Zanzibar deputy secretary general, Dr Mohamed Said Dimwa, said major development projects initiated during Dr Mwinyi’s tenure are drawing more people to the ruling party.
He insisted that CCM remains the only political force with policies centred on delivering inclusive growth.