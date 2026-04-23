City Hospital eases pressure on Dodoma health facilities

Dodoma. The establishment of the Dodoma City Hospital has significantly eased congestion at major referral and long-standing health facilities, including the Dodoma Regional Hospital (General) and Makole Health Centre, which previously handled large numbers of patients simultaneously.

This was revealed on Thursday, April 23, 2026, during a visit by editors from various media outlets across the country aimed at looking at the improvements and implementation of the Medical Stores Department (MSD) operations.

The hospital’s Medical Officer in Charge, Joshua Mwalongo, said construction began in 2023 and services commenced the same year, as part of the Government’s strategy to bring healthcare services closer to the people.

He said more than Sh2.7 billion has so far been invested in the facility, which comprises 10 buildings.

In addition, the Government allocated Sh100 million for the procurement of health commodities, including medicines, medical equipment, and laboratory reagents to ensure smooth service delivery from the outset.

“Previously, General and Makole hospitals were overwhelmed by patients, but that burden has now significantly reduced as many services have been shifted to the City Hospital,” said Dr Mwalongo.

He said that the facility currently serves between 600 and 700 outpatients per month, while antenatal clinic attendance stands at around 60 pregnant women per week.

According to him, the hospital offers a wide range of services, including outpatient care, maternal, paternal and child health services, maternity services, radiology, dental care, and mortuary services.

“The Government’s objective is to ensure that services available at referral hospitals are also provided at district and city hospitals in order to reduce inconvenience to citizens,” he said.

Beyond reducing congestion, the hospital has also created employment opportunities for young people, many of whom are newly recruited staff gaining experience and developing their professional skills.

On drug availability, Dr Mwalongo commended MSD for its cooperation, noting that it has ensured timely supply of medicines and medical supplies.

For her part, MSD Communications Manager Etty Kusiluka said the establishment of the hospital has gone hand in hand with bringing essential services closer to the public, including laboratory, surgical and dental services.

“Dental services have improved significantly. It is no longer just about tooth extraction; we now provide advanced treatment aimed at preserving teeth,” she said.

MSD Dodoma Zonal Manager Mwanashehe Jumaa said that over the past five years the Government has managed to ensure that every council has its own hospital, a move that has reduced pressure on a few overburdened facilities.

He noted that facilities such as Makole and Kilimani previously faced heavy patient loads, but services have now been improved and decentralised through new hospitals, including the City Hospital, with MSD ensuring timely availability of health commodities.

Commenting on drug availability, Dodoma City Pharmacist Magreth Mhalule said the situation has improved significantly, with essential medicines availability reaching 91 percent.

“Previously there was a shortage of medicines, but the situation has improved following the Government’s increase in the medicine procurement budget from Sh900 million to over Sh1 billion,” she said.

She said that the hospital is expected to stock 203 types of health commodities, including medicines, medical supplies and laboratory reagents, with painkillers and antibiotics among the most in-demand drugs due to increased bacterial infections.

Dental specialist Dr Abisai Sadaka said the dental unit attends to at least 10 patients per day, most of whom suffer from tooth decay and gum diseases.

He noted a shift in treatment approach, with emphasis now placed on preserving teeth rather than extraction, using modern procedures such as root canal treatment.

“We encourage citizens to use fluoride toothpaste to protect their oral health and ensure they retain their natural teeth into old age,” he said.

Radiology technologist Bertha Magembe said the introduction of modern equipment at the hospital has improved efficiency and reduced waiting times for treatment.

She said she currently attends to up to 20 patients per day since joining in June 2025, noting that government hospitals have improved in both equipment and specialist staffing.

“All services prescribed by doctors are available here without delay, and the equipment is of high standard,” she said.