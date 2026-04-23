Commission dismisses mass grave claims in Kondo, Kunduchi linked to Oct 29 violence

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Commission of Inquiry into the October 29, 2025 post-election violence has dismissed allegations of mass graves at Kondo in Kunduchi, Dar es Salaam, saying scientific investigations found no evidence to support the claims.

Presenting the final report at State House on April 23, 2026, Commission Chairperson Retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman said the allegations, which had circulated widely through international media reports and social media platforms, were thoroughly investigated but could not be substantiated.

“There were claims of mass graves in the Kondo area, Kunduchi, which were widely circulated both locally and internationally. The Commission treated these allegations with seriousness and undertook detailed investigations,” Justice Othman said.

He said the Commission visited the site in question and held consultations with cemetery officials and officers from the Kinondoni Municipal Council as part of its verification process.

“We physically visited the area, engaged with those responsible for managing the burial grounds, and obtained official explanations from municipal authorities,” he said.

Justice Othman added that the inquiry also relied on scientific expertise, including forensic specialists and geospatial analysts, to assess the credibility of the claims. Satellite imagery was also examined as part of the evidence review process.

“The Commission engaged experts in geographic information systems and remote sensing technology to analyse the available data, including satellite images that had been cited in support of the allegations,” he said.

According to the findings, expert analysis did not support the existence of mass graves at the location. The Commission said the technical assessment, combined with field verification, failed to confirm any abnormal burial activity.

“The expert opinions, including those from remote sensing and geospatial analysis specialists, did not corroborate the claims made regarding mass graves,” Justice Othman said.

He further noted that on-site inspections revealed the area in question is a normal burial site surrounded by residential settlements and used in part for seasonal agricultural activities under controlled access and supervision.

“Based on physical inspection and local administrative records, the area is a regular cemetery environment, partially surrounded by residential housing and used for seasonal farming. It is also under continuous monitoring,” he said.

Justice Othman concluded that, based on all available evidence, the Commission found no factual basis to support the allegations.

“After considering all testimonies, scientific inputs and field verification, the Commission established that the claims of mass graves in Kondo, Kunduchi could not be substantiated,” he said.