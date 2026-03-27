Clean cooking access expands in Geita to support national energy strategy

Dar es Salaam. In support of the National Energy Policy, Oryx Gas Tanzania has launched a dedicated retail outlet for selling Oryx gas cylinders and cookers in Chato District, Geita Region.

The launch took place on Thursday, March 26, 2026, in the Kabwanga area of Chato District and was attended by various stakeholders in the clean energy sector.

The event was graced by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) Customer Service Officer for Geita Region, Mr Bwanawadi Omari.

Speaking during the event, Mr Omari said the initiative was crucial in reducing dependence on environmentally harmful energy sources such as firewood and charcoal, which contribute to deforestation and other health risks for citizens, particularly women and children.

“Experts tell us that to produce charcoal a tree must first be grown for about five years, although this varies from one tree to another. When we talk about clean cooking energy, we mean technology that is environmentally friendly,” said Mr Omari.

He added that clean cooking energy is affordable in one way or another and does not produce harmful smoke; for instance, emissions generated from charcoal are far higher, whereas clean cooking energy does not produce such smoke.

“We recall that in the past our grandmothers and mothers who used firewood and charcoal for long periods often had red eyes and were sometimes labelled as witches,” he noted.

Mr Omari described Oryx Gas Tanzania’s decision to establish a retail shop for selling gas cylinders as a positive and commendable step, enabling citizens to access clean cooking energy within their communities, while emphasising that cooking with clean energy is environmentally friendly.

For his part, Oryx Gas Tanzania Sales Manager, Mr Alex Wambi, said the shop’s opening in Chato District is part of the company’s strategy to support government initiatives promoting clean cooking energy nationwide.

“In Geita Region we currently operate 11 shops, and we will continue opening more outlets because we aim to have at least 20 shops before the end of the year. We are doing this to fully support the implementation of the clean energy policy,” he said.

“That is why we are implementing a strategic plan to bring services closer to our customers through these shops, where we also aim to enable citizens to obtain affordable gas cylinders via our distribution network,” he added, noting that the outlets also provide public education on the proper use of clean cooking energy.