Tanzania pushes for people-centred tech diplomacy at Geneva AI governance meeting

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania used its participation in the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) two-day high-level meeting on AI governance in Geneva to reaffirm its commitment to technology policies that deliver direct benefits to citizens.

A statement shared to The Citizen on Friday, May 15, 2026, says

the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Ms Angellah Kairuki, represented Tanzania at the meeting.

Ms Kairuki also serves as Vice Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Global Initiative on AI and Virtual Worlds established by the ITU.

In the statement, Ms Kaituki said Tanzania is ready to engage in global discussions to ensure that international conversations on artificial intelligence translate into practical benefits for citizens at home.

"The forum brought together governments, industry leaders and civil society organisations to shape international standards on the safe and equitable use of AI," reads the statement in part.

Ms Kairuki also visited the offices of Tanzania’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, where she met staff and stressed the importance of ensuring Tanzania remains at the forefront of multilateral engagements.

She said every international engagement should respond directly to the needs and expectations of Tanzanians.

On the sidelines of the meeting, she held discussions with leaders from several organisations, highlighting Tanzania’s continued collaboration with international partners.

She met ITU leadership and noted that Tanzania maintains strong cooperation with the agency.

Ms Kairuki also underscored the importance of women assuming leadership roles in both global and national technology policy spaces, saying such representation creates room for more inclusive approaches to digital governance.

She pointed to early achievements from Tanzania’s digital initiatives, particularly in the application of AI and data systems in public service delivery, trade facilitation and agriculture.

"Continued participation in international forums enables Tanzania to benchmark its progress and bring back practical lessons for domestic implementation," said Ms Kairuki.

She said the approach aligns with Tanzania’s broader digital transformation agenda aimed at improving service delivery and expanding economic opportunities.

Looking ahead, Ms Kairuki said Tanzania plans to strengthen its participation in global standard-setting processes while building domestic capacity to implement agreed frameworks.