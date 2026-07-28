COPRA taps Nanenane to unlock new markets for farmers

Dodoma. The Cereals and Other Produce Regulatory Authority (COPRA) will use this year's International Nanenane Agricultural Exhibition to connect farmers, traders, processors and investors with new market, business and technology opportunities as part of efforts to strengthen Tanzania's cereals and other produce sector.

The exhibition will be held from August 1 to 8, 2026, at the Dr John Malecela Grounds in Dodoma under the theme, "Leveraging Market Intelligence: Enhancing Productivity Towards Vision 2050."

COPRA said its participation will focus on equipping stakeholders with practical knowledge on market access, quality standards, formal trading systems, value addition and modern technologies that can improve productivity and competitiveness.

The authority's exhibition booth will provide professional advisory services and information on domestic and international markets, while also showcasing digital services available through the COPRAMIS system.

COPRA Director General Irene Madeje Mlola said the authority wants every visitor to leave with practical knowledge that can help improve production and increase access to reliable markets.

"We want every stakeholder visiting the COPRA booth to leave with a better understanding of sustainable agricultural practices, quality standards, market opportunities and available services that can help them increase productivity, access predictable markets and add value to their produce," she said.

Ms Mlola added that while COPRA continues to promote access to export markets, it also aims to encourage the consumption and value addition of locally produced crops to strengthen domestic markets and create more opportunities for farmers and traders.

Among the highlights of COPRA's programme will be a Special Maize Workshop on August 5, bringing together stakeholders from across the maize value chain to discuss investment opportunities, financing, value addition and strategies to improve the competitiveness of one of Tanzania's most important food and cash crops.

The authority will also host a Digital Agribusiness Influencers Day on August 7, bringing together digital content creators to explore how online platforms can be used to expand access to market information, promote formal trade and create awareness of business opportunities, technology and innovation in the sector.

In addition, COPRA will dedicate part of its exhibition to nutritious foods made from crops under its regulatory mandate, including legumes such as green grams, lentils and pigeon peas.

Visitors will have an opportunity to watch cooking demonstrations and learn how locally produced crops can be incorporated into everyday diets while creating new opportunities for value addition, agribusiness and the expansion of domestic markets.