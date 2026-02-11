Hospital director, colleague face 841 charges of economic sabotage

Mwanza. The Mwanza Regional Resident Magistrate’s Court has charged the director and owner of Salaaman Health Services Ltd, Dr Abdi Warsame, and his colleague, Human Resources Officer, Mr Elia Makongwa, with 841 counts of economic sabotage and money laundering.

The two appeared in court on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, facing charges including leading a criminal gang, forging and using false documents, and allegedly receiving Sh1.011 billion knowing the funds were proceeds of crime.

The prosecution alleges that the accused caused losses exceeding Sh1 billion to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) between 2021 and 2023 through a criminal gang operating in Mwanza and Dar es Salaam regions.

They are alleged to have falsified patient documents and used them to illegally obtain funds from NSSF offices in Dar es Salaam, claiming to provide medical services at Salaaman Health Centre in Mwanza.

Presiding Resident Magistrate Erick Maley adjourned case number 2330 of 2026 to Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after issuing a minor ruling on a medical request by Dr Warsame.

He directed prison authorities to ensure the accused receive medical care in line with proper procedures.

Speaking outside the court, defence lawyer Advocate Alan Robi said they had received the court’s instructions and emphasised that prison authorities must implement them.

He added that the accused are ready to cooperate with the prosecution regarding the charges.