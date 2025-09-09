CRDB completes core system upgrade ahead of expansion

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank Plc has completed migration to a new core banking system, paving the way for further regional expansion, including the opening of a branch in Dubai later this year, the lender announced yesterday.

The Tanzanian bank, which also operates subsidiaries in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), transitioned from the Fusion Banking Essencewald (FBE) to the Temenos T24 platform in a 72-hour exercise over the weekend.

CRDB Bank managing director Abdulmajid Nsekela said the migration was essential to strengthen CRDB’s regional footprint and create a seamless experience across all markets.

“CRDB Bank is an international institution, providing services in Burundi and the DRC, while finalising entry into Dubai. You cannot serve clients across these countries without a robust system that protects customer information and facilitates transactions efficiently.

This is one of the main reasons we upgraded our core system. I am pleased to report that this process has been successfully completed,” he said.

Mr Nsekela said that the transition involved transferring information for all existing customers while enabling registration for new clients both inside and outside Tanzania. He said the new platform will eliminate the need for branch visits as more services shift to mobile and digital channels.

“Customers should expect even more improvements going forward, as this technology allows us to introduce new services more efficiently,” he said.

The Temenos T24 system, widely used by global financial institutions, integrates core operations, customer relationship management and digital services under one platform.

Mr Nsekela said the upgrade was also necessary because CRDB serves clients in countries with different languages, currencies and regulatory frameworks.

“The official languages in Tanzania are Swahili and English, while in Burundi, French and Kirundi are used. In DRC, French and other local languages are spoken, and in Dubai, Arabic and other international languages.

Everywhere, customers will be served in the language they choose and transact in their preferred currency,” he noted.

He thanked customers for their patience during the three-day migration period, when some services were temporarily suspended.

“I sincerely thank our customers for their cooperation during this period, and I apologise for any inconvenience caused by temporary disruptions,” Mr Nsekela said.

Responding to concerns from clients who noticed balance changes and other issues, CRDB Chief Operations Officer Bruce Mwile said the variations were linked to data transfer between the old and new systems.

“Those who noticed differences should understand that this was a result of migrating from the old platform. Customers should know that we were not merely upgrading but moving entirely to a system that allows us to meet international standards and collaborate with global institutions,” he said.

Mr Nsekela also acknowledged the role played by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and other stakeholders in the successful transition.

He said the upgrade was part of CRDB’s wider transformation as the bank marks its 30th anniversary this year, underscoring its contribution to individual incomes and the national economy.

CRDB is Tanzania’s largest lender, with total assets of Sh19.7 trillion as at the end of June, 2025, while the loan portfolio reached Sh12.2 trillion at that time, driven largely by corporate and SME lending. Customer deposits rose were recorded at nearly Sh14 trillion.