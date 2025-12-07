Dar residents rush to stock up food, water as major stores fill on December 7

Dar es Salaam. It was a chaotic scene, with shopping carts and foot traffic filling every aisle as Dar es Salaam residents continued to flock to major stores to buy essential supplies ahead of December 9.



Although the Tanzania Police Force has issued a statement prohibiting the planned December 9 demonstrations, many residents remain cautious and are preparing for any eventuality.



At Mlimani City’s Shoppers supermarket, the store was crowded with families stocking up on food, water, and other essential items.



When our reporter asked one of the supermarket attendants whether such crowds were typical this early in December, she admitted that the number of shoppers was nearly ten times higher than usual for this period.



The shopping frenzy appears to be driven by concerns over the planned demonstrations, fears of a potential lockdown, and expectations of price increases during the holiday season.



However, Tanzania's police force and Dar es Salaam's regional commissioner have assured the public of safety as security across the city is tightened.