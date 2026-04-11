Dayoo turns personal struggles into a message of hope

Dar es Salaam. As many continue to embrace the song ‘Siku ya Mwisho’ as a source of daily motivation, for Bongo Flava artist Dayoo, the track carries a far more personal and emotional origin, one rooted in fear, reflection, and a close encounter with his own vulnerability.

Born Baltazary Eligy Romani, alias Dayoo recently revealed that the inspiration behind the widely celebrated song was partly shaped by a health scare that left him hospitalized for two days due to a chest condition.

The experience, he admits, shook him deeply and forced him to confront thoughts he had long avoided.

“Recently, I had a chest problem that led to me being admitted for about two days. That situation scared me a lot,” he shared. “It made me start thinking, what if I die today? What happens to my parents, especially when I’m still in the middle of chasing my dreams?”

It is within this moment of uncertainty that the emotional foundation of ‘Siku ya Mwisho’ began to take shape.

However, Dayoo insists that the song goes beyond his personal experience; it reflects a universal reality that resonates with anyone striving for a better life, regardless of their social or financial status.

“For those of us coming from humble backgrounds, we dream big and fight hard to achieve our goals,” he explained. “But sometimes we ask ourselves what if life ends while we’re still in that struggle?”

The hitmaker behind ‘Huu Mwaka’ says the song is not just meant to be listened to, but to be felt and understood.

At its core, it carries a message of perseverance and gratitude and encouragement to keep pushing forward as long as one is still alive.

“There are people who have been in accidents, others are in hospitals, and some didn’t wake up today,” he said. “So if you wake up and still have the chance to fight for your dreams, just know that God is not done with you yet.”

This powerful outlook is something that Dayoo hopes listeners will carry with them.

Rather than focusing solely on success as an end goal, he emphasizes the importance of patience and timing, noting that achievements are not always a direct result of effort alone.

“Success doesn’t come by force,” he explained. “You might work extremely hard and not see results immediately, while someone else seems to succeed effortlessly. That’s why it’s important to trust God’s timing.”

For fans who have followed Dayoo’s musical journey, his storytelling approach comes as no surprise.

Over the years, he has built a reputation for crafting songs that mirror real-life experiences, something he attributes to his own background and the struggles he faced while breaking into the highly competitive Bongo Flava industry.

Reflecting on his journey, Dayoo points to a combination of creativity, discipline, and strategic timing as the pillars of his success.





“The first secret is creativity, discipline, and working hard but also understanding timing,” he said. “You have to release what people want, at the right moment.”

What further sets him apart, he adds, is his willingness to learn from others. Unlike artists who isolate their sound, Dayoo actively listens to other musicians, using their work as a source of inspiration and growth.

“When I collaborate, I always try to first build my own sound so I remain unique,” he shared. “But I also take time to listen to what others are doing. It helps me learn and improve.”

This openness has made him one of the most versatile artists in the industry, known for delivering standout performances both in his solo projects and collaborations.

According to him, his love for good music outweighs any boundaries when it comes to working with others.

“I don’t choose who to work with as long as the music is good, I’m in,” he said. “I just love good music.”

Looking ahead, Dayoo hinted at an ambitious year, revealing plans to release not one, but two extended play (EP) projects.

He promises a rich mix of songs, with a strong focus on life experiences alongside other themes that showcase his artistic range.

“I think this year I might release two EPs,” he revealed. “There will be a lot of songs about life, but also enough variety for everyone.”