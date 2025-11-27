UDOM student’s father speaks out on circumstances surrounding son’s death

Dodoma. The father of the late University of Dodoma student who died after falling into a water well within the University of Dodoma (Udom) premises has dismissed claims that his son’s death was linked to betting, insisting that academic pressure may have been the real cause.

The student died in the early hours of November 26, 2025 after falling into a water well. Initial accounts from fellow students suggested he had appeared distressed and had allegedly spent his tuition fees on betting activities.

However, speaking today November 27, 2025, the student’s father said there was no truth to those claims. He maintained that his son had never been involved in gambling and that such behaviour was entirely out of character.

He said he believed his son had been anxious after failing one of his courses during the first semester.

He explained that when the student returned home for the semester break, he informed the family that he had not earned sufficient marks in one of his subjects and appeared deeply worried about returning to university.

“Whenever he was home, he spent his time helping us with chores and playing football. He never mixed with groups that could influence him negatively,” the father said.

He recalled that on November 24, 2025, his son left their home in Igagala Village in Kaliua District after being given transport fare and a small allowance of not more than Sh500,000.

Responding to questions about the failed subject, he said he did not fully understand university academic matters and had advised his son to explain the situation clearly, but the young man remained uncomfortable discussing it.

He also dismissed speculation that the student had misused school fees since he was studying under a government loan scheme, making such fears unlikely.

The father described his son as the eldest of his three children and a role model to his younger siblings.

“What pains me the most is that tomorrow, in Igagala, we will be burying him—my son who had only just left home to return to his studies. Now we are preparing for his funeral,” he said tearfully.

A close friend of the student, Samuel Kayombo, who informed the family of the incident, also questioned the betting claims, saying he had only heard them from a few students but did not believe they were true.

Mr Kayombo explained that his friend had earlier shared with him the challenges he faced after missing an examination when he travelled to collect his national service certificate in Tanga. Upon returning to campus, he found that his classmates had already sat the test.

He advised him to speak to his lecturer to seek guidance on the next steps.

“When he went home, I believe the issue was not well received, and knowing him, he was a quiet person. That must have affected him,” Mr Kayombo said.

He added that the student appeared stressed throughout the second semester and again struggled to meet the required pass mark in another subject. As a result, he became increasingly withdrawn, especially since they were in different programmes and he had no one close to confide in.

The Udom Relations Manager, Rose Mdime, said she was aware of reports suggesting the student had struggled academically and said the university was following up on the matter.

However, she noted that the institution would comment further once the police investigation was complete.