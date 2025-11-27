Tanzania police spokesperson Misime urges journalists to ‘avoid adding salt to the wound’

Dodoma. The spokesperson of the Tanzania Police Force, Mr David Misime, has called on journalists to avoid publishing stories that deepen the pain of citizens affected by incidents, and instead focus on solutions.

Speaking on Thursday, November 27, 2025, during a training for journalists in Dodoma, Misime said reporters should consider the impact of their reporting rather than aiming to attract readers.

“Many of us are hurting from the loss of loved ones and the destruction of property. To safeguard public safety, journalists must avoid ‘adding salt to the wound’, as this can inflame situations and jeopardise peace. Always consider the consequences of your stories,” he said.

A lecturer at St Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT), Dr Dotto Bulendu urged journalists to practise constructive reporting that seeks evidence-based solutions without exaggerating problems.

“Constructive journalism balances the positive and negative aspects of events and helps build society. We must not pour fuel on the fire,” he said.

Robin Aulikale from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) also warned about digital safety, particularly when posting images of children online.