Dodoma RC calls for solutions to customers’ complaints, wants them to return

Dodoma. Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule has directed service providers to address customers’ challenges by providing solutions instead of ignoring their complaints.

Senyamule made the remarks on Monday, October 5, 2026, when she launched services at the TotalEnergies Vikonje petrol station, which provides other services, including shops for community members.

The launch coincided with Customer Service Week, which is marked across the country.

Ms Senyamule said customers who receive good services and return for more are usually satisfied, noting that an unsatisfied customer does not return.

She said the responsibility for ensuring customers return for services lies with service providers.

“Customers’ challenges must be taken up and listened to before solutions are provided. If you do this, your business will certainly be accepted by other customers,” said Ms Senyamule.

Speaking about TotalEnergies, she said the company had 57 years of experience since it was registered in Tanzania in 1959, reaching a significant milestone of 128 stations, 13 of which are in Dodoma Region.

The Regional Commissioner stressed the importance of good customer service, describing it as a pillar and weapon in business competition, and urged the station’s owners to uphold the principle.

The station’s director, Mr Edwin Sanga, said they had chosen the TotalEnergies brand because they were confident in the company, which had consistently provided quality and standard products.

Mr Sanga promised that they would follow all instructions and advice from regional authorities, including observing safety requirements for customers and employees.

TotalEnergies representative, Mr Abdul-Rahim Siddique, said the good cooperation they received from the government encouraged them to continue investing in the business, including accepting advice aimed at improving their services, as they believed this would enable them to continue providing quality services that met people’s expectations.