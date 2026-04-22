Dr Nchemba to open ALAT meeting today

Arusha. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba is expected to officially open the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Local Authorities of Tanzania (ALAT) tomorrow at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC), with NMB Bank contributing Sh100 million to support the national local government gathering.

The two-day meeting will bring together delegates from all 184 councils across the country to elect new national leadership, including the chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of the Executive Committee. The elections will mark the end of the term of the outgoing leadership led by Murshid Ngese and his deputy Sima Constantine Sima.

Acting ALAT Secretary General Thomas Vungwa said preparations for the meeting have been completed, with nominations opening on April 17, 2026 and set to close during the conference. He said the meeting is expected to attract broad participation from local government authorities across the country.

NMB Bank, the main sponsor, has contributed Sh100 million towards the organisation and running of the AGM. NMB Northern Zone Manager Baraka Ladislaus said the bank has supported ALAT for more than a decade, with cumulative contributions exceeding Sh1.5 billion.

He said the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to strengthening local government institutions, which play a key role in service delivery at grassroots level.

“We recognise the importance of local government in driving development, and we remain committed to supporting its growth,” he said.

ALAT Organising Committee chairperson, Juma Hokororo, said preparations for the meeting are complete.





and expressed appreciation for the continued support from NMB Bank.

He said the AGM will focus on leadership elections as well as discussions on improving coordination and effectiveness of local government authorities.

The leadership race has already taken shape, with Kibaha Town Mayor Dr Nicholas Mavura and outgoing vice-chairperson Sima Constantine Sima among those who have declared interest in the chairperson’s position.

Both candidates have pledged to strengthen accountability and improve ALAT’s performance in supporting councils to deliver services.