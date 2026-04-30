Dropped CCM aspirants shift focus to East African Legislative Assembly

Dar es Salaam. Refusing to concede defeat, several politicians who lost in CCM parliamentary primaries have resurfaced in the race for the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

The development reflects a strategic shift by the politicians to pursue alternative platforms through which they can continue serving the public at the regional level.

Among those in the race are figures who previously held senior positions in government, including former deputy ministers for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at various times.

They include former Member of Parliament for Bukoba Urban in Kagera Region, Mr Stephen Byabato, and the former MP for Mafinga Urban in Iringa Region, Mr Cosato Chumi.

Both failed to progress through different stages of CCM’s nomination process and internal primaries, effectively blocking their attempts to retain their constituencies.

They are joined by Mr Kambarage Wassira, who contested the Bunda parliamentary seat.

Although he topped the primaries, he did not make the final list after the CCM Central Committee reinstated Ms Ester Bulaya, who had initially placed third.

The meeting also endorsed Chikulupi Kasaka, Fatuma Kange, and Jesca Mshama under the women’s category to vie for Eala seats.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, by CCM’s Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Kenani Kihongosi, other nominees include Jabir Bwanika, Dr Suleiman Serera, and Paschal Masalu.

The nine candidates are contesting three Eala positions left vacant after Angela Kizigha, Ng’waru Maghembe, and James Ole Millya were nominated and subsequently elected Members of Parliament in the United Republic of Tanzania’s National Assembly.

Their formal nomination is scheduled for today, Thursday, April 30, in Parliament in Dodoma at 4:00 pm, while voting will take place on May 4 at 11:00 am after the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.

Vunjabei misses out

Despite emerging as the top candidate in the primaries held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, Mr Fred Ngajiro, popularly known as Vunjabei, did not advance beyond the Central Committee (CC) stage.

In the primaries, Vunjabei secured 2,703 votes, followed by Festo Kiswaga with 868, Emmanuela Mtatifikolo with 662, and Arif Abri with 233.