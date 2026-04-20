Employers miss 3 percent disability hiring target ahead of new guidelines

Dar es Salaam. Employers in Tanzania are yet to meet the legal requirement to allocate at least three percent of jobs to persons with disabilities, raising calls for improved compliance and clearer guidelines.

Speaking at a forum organised by the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania, Acting Director of Disability Services at the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Jacob Mwinula, said compliance remains low despite existing laws.

He said employers with 20 or more staff are required to ensure at least three percent of employees are persons with disabilities, but the target has not been met across sectors.

“Disability issues require collaboration across sectors,” he said.

Mr Mwinula said limited institutional commitment and non-inclusive workplaces remain key barriers. He added that many employers lack guidance on inclusive hiring.

“We are developing guidelines on workplace accommodation to help employers create supportive environments.”

Mr Mwinula said the government has also prepared a draft national accessibility framework to guide inclusion in infrastructure and digital services.

“These frameworks are expected to strengthen enforcement and awareness.”

The forum brought together government officials, private sector leaders and disability organisations to assess progress and identify solutions. Programme Manager at Tanzania Federation of Disabled Peoples’ Organizations (Shivyawata) Novath Rukwago said such engagements help link policy and implementation.

“This platform brings employers and government together to discuss implementation,” he said.

Head of projects at the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania Hawa Urungu said the initiative aims to identify reasons behind low compliance and propose solutions.

“This engagement seeks to understand why sectors have not reached the target and how to address the gap,” she said.

Mr Fredrick Msigallah of Comprehensive Community Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania said persons with disabilities are often excluded from employment.

“Many are capable but face barriers due to perceptions and limited awareness,” he said.