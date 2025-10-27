Envoy calls for renewed push in Tanzania–Sudan relations

Dar es Salaam. The Ambassador of Sudan to Tanzania, Dr Mohamed Abdalla Abdelhameed (pictured), has called for renewed efforts to bolster the historic ties between Tanzania and Sudan, asserting that deeper cooperation would bring substantial benefits to citizens of both nations.

Addressing journalists in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Dr Abdelhameed said the two countries share a long-standing relationship that dates back to just months after Tanzania’s independence, and that it was time to inject fresh momentum into the partnership.

“Bilateral relations are in dire need of a new driving force through high-level visits between the two countries,” he said. “It is also imperative to complete the steps for establishing the Political Consultation Committee.”

The envoy highlighted that the Sudanese Embassy in Dar es Salaam was among the first to be opened in March 1962, only three months after Tanganyika gained independence.

He also recalled the historic visit of the late President Julius Nyerere to Sudan in November 1974, describing it as a landmark moment in the shared history of the two nations.

Dr Abdelhameed noted Sudan’s interest in learning from Tanzania’s experience in sectors such as mining, particularly gold, tourism, the development of nature reserves, and the electric-powered train transport system. He emphasised the importance of

expediting the signing of pending memoranda of understanding to advance cooperation in these areas.

He reaffirmed Sudan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across political, economic, and cultural spheres, in line with Tanzania’s policy of economic diplomacy and regional engagement.

“While upholding the principles of African unity enshrined by Mwalimu Nyerere, Tanzania demonstrates readiness to share its successful experiences with other African states,” he said, adding that this approach aligns with Sudan’s broader vision for continental collaboration.

Dr Abdelhameed also lauded Tanzania’s major infrastructure achievements, including the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), noting that such developments position Tanzania among Africa’s leaders in modern transport and energy.

He highlighted the recent reopening of the Tanzanian embassy in Khartoum, after more than 30 years of closure, as a significant symbol of renewed partnership.

However, he expressed concern that the inactivity of the Joint Economic Committee has slowed trade, particularly following Tanzania’s withdrawal from the Common Market for East and Southern Africa (Comesa) in 2000, which resulted in the loss of one of Sudan’s largest markets for tea and coffee.

“Until the late 1990s, about 80 per cent of Sudan’s tea imports came from Tanzania,” he said, noting that he has engaged with the Tanzania Tea Board to explore ways of reviving exports.