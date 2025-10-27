How solar-powered drying plant is set to improve Lake Nyasa sardine processing

Mbamba Bay. The government, in collaboration with the Elico Foundation, has handed over a solar-powered fish drying plant worth Sh129.9 million to the Nyasa District Council to help reduce post-harvest losses and boost productivity among small-scale fishers.

The plant, launched at the weekend by the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Edwin Mhede, has a drying capacity of between three and five tonnes per day and is expected to improve product quality and incomes for local communities.

Dr Mhede said the project forms part of government efforts to address post-harvest losses estimated at between 30 and 40 percent, particularly for sardines during rainy seasons. “At times sardines get mixed with mud, sand, or rainwater, reducing quality, price, and posing health risks to consumers,” he said.

He said that the government is promoting modern, eco-friendly drying technologies to replace traditional wooden racks that could dry only one tonne every two days. “This new facility can dry up to five tonnes per day, valued at between Sh10.5 million and Sh17.5 million,” he said.

Dr Mhede said the ministry would continue investing in fish markets, cold storage facilities, ice plants and processing factories to support the transition from subsistence to commercial fishing.

Local fisher Kasian Mwelang’ombe thanked the government and partners for the support, saying the facility would be especially helpful during rainy seasons.

Mbamba Bay fish trader Mese George commended Elico Foundation for introducing the technology, which she said would ease challenges for small-scale traders. She appealed for access to microloans to empower women in the fish trade.

Elico Foundation Board Chairperson Prof Evelyne Mbede said demand for the technology was high, adding that the foundation would seek more funding to expand the initiative.