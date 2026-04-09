Ex-Malawi President Chakwera lands in Tanzania for Commonwealth role

Dar es Salaam. Former Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in Tanzania for an official working visit to advance reconciliation, following his appointment as Special Envoy by the Commonwealth.

Dr Chakwera, serving as Special Envoy to Tanzania under the mandate of Commonwealth Secretary-General, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, landed at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) on the evening of Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

He was received by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Ngwaru Maghembe, marking the start of what officials describe as a key diplomatic mission focused on fostering dialogue and easing political tensions.

Dr Chakwera’s visit comes months after the Commonwealth appointed him to guide reconciliation talks in Tanzania, responding to concerns over political tensions and grievances following the October 29, 2025, general election.

The move forms part of the organisation’s “Good Offices” framework, allowing discreet diplomatic engagement in conflict prevention and resolution among member states.

According to a statement issued by the Commonwealth Secretariat issued on Wednesday, April 9, 2026, the envoy is expected to engage a wide range of stakeholders during his visit, including government officials, political party leaders, civil society organisations, religious figures, and members of the diplomatic community.

The consultations aim to lay the groundwork for an inclusive national dialogue, focusing on reconciliation, governance reforms and long-term political stability.

Announcing the appointment in November 2025, Ms Botchwey expressed confidence in Dr Chakwera’s leadership, citing his experience and understanding of democratic processes across the region.

“Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s experience and leadership will be important in supporting constructive dialogue among all stakeholders, and I am confident it will contribute to peace and stability for the people of Tanzania,” she said at the time.

Dr Chakwera, who completed his presidential term in Malawi earlier in 2025, accepted the role with what he described as “deep humility”, emphasising his commitment to promoting inclusive dialogue grounded in democratic principles and the rule of law.

“As an African from a neighbouring country who has followed developments in Tanzania closely, I am honoured to serve in this capacity,” he said in an earlier statement.

His latest visit continues that mandate and is expected to build on earlier engagements aimed at encouraging consensus among key actors in Tanzania’s political landscape.

Diplomatic sources indicate the envoy’s itinerary may include high-level meetings with senior government leaders, opposition figures, and civil society representatives, although official details of the schedule have not been publicly disclosed.

The Commonwealth has stressed that its role is to support Tanzanian-led solutions, noting that outcomes from the dialogue process must reflect the will and participation of all stakeholders.

Dr Chakwera is expected to be accompanied by senior officials from the Commonwealth Secretariat, including those overseeing governance and peace-building initiatives, whose findings will inform future interventions under the organisation’s framework.

His presence in Dar es Salaam is seen as one of the most significant diplomatic engagements linked to Tanzania’s post-election environment, underscoring growing international interest in supporting a peaceful and inclusive political process.

Observers say the success of the mission will depend largely on the willingness of all parties to engage in good faith and prioritise national unity over political differences.

The visit also reflects broader Commonwealth efforts to uphold its core values of democracy, human rights, and accountable governance among member states.