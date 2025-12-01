Exim Bank, Simba Developers unveil partnership to boost access to homeownership

Dar es Salaam. Exim Bank Tanzania has entered into a strategic partnership with Simba Developers Limited to expand access to mortgage financing, in a move expected to benefit a growing number of Tanzanians seeking modern and affordable homes.

The collaboration will enable customers buying houses built by Simba Developers to access flexible mortgage solutions under Exim Bank’s Nyumba Yangu product. The initiative comes at a time when demand for quality housing and affordable financing continues to rise in both urban and peri-urban centres.

Under the arrangement, Exim Bank will offer mortgage facilities of up to Sh1 billion for Personal and Preferred Banking customers and up to Sh1.5 billion for Elite Banking clients. Interest rates will remain competitive and negotiable, depending on the financing package and customer profile.

“Owning a home is one of the most important milestones for many Tanzanians,” said Andrew Lymo, Head of Retail Banking at Exim Bank Tanzania. “Through this partnership, we are making the home-buying journey simpler and more accessible by offering flexible financing options that bring homeownership within reach for more families.”

Simba Developers Director Yusuf Hatimali Ezzi said the partnership would help prospective buyers secure financing quickly and seamlessly. “Our homes are designed to offer modern, secure, and comfortable living. Working with Exim Bank ensures that our customers can access the financial support they need with confidence and minimal delays,” he added.

The partnership strengthens Exim Bank’s position in the competitive mortgage market, where demand for tailored and affordable products continues to grow. By streamlining approval processes and offering flexible lending terms, the two institutions aim to set new standards in the delivery of accessible, high-quality residential housing.

It also aligns with national development goals by increasing access to mortgage financing and supporting the expansion of modern, well-planned housing projects across the country.

For customers, the collaboration promises faster mortgage processing, more flexible borrowing options, and easier access to contemporary homes that accommodate a range of budgets and lifestyle needs.

By simplifying each stage of the home-buying process, Exim Bank and Simba Developers aim to empower more Tanzanians to make secure, long-term investment decisions that enhance their financial stability and overall well-being.