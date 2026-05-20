Family in agony as Arusha woman remains missing after 100 days

Arusha. Anxiety and grief continue to grip the family of Scola Peter Chuwa (45), a resident of Ndarivoi Street in Arusha City, after she disappeared 100 days ago with no trace of her whereabouts.

Scola reportedly went missing on February 8, 2026 after leaving her home at around 3pm, saying she was going to attend a neighbour’s funeral.

Her disappearance was later reported at Unga Ltd Police Station and recorded under file number UNG/RB/277/26 for further investigation.

Speaking to The Citizen, Scola’s husband, Solomon Daniel Kivuyo, said his wife left home that afternoon and never returned.

“We have searched for her everywhere, but up to now there has been no sign of hope,” he said.

“We appeal to anyone with information about my wife’s whereabouts to help us because our fear continues to grow.”

Scola’s uncle, Lazaro Chuwa, said the last time he saw her was in January 2026 when she travelled to Moshi to care for her ailing mother.

“After staying in the village for two months, her husband went to see her on February 2, 2026 so they could return together with her mother for further treatment in Arusha,” he said.

According to him, Scola initially refused to leave the village but later agreed to return to Arusha.

“Her husband returned to Arusha expecting her to follow later with her mother, but two days afterwards he came back alone. When asked about their mother, he said she had remained with Scola’s elder sister from Dar es Salaam, who had taken over responsibility for caring for her,” he said.

Mr Chuwa said the family had not seen Scola again after she left the village until they received news of her disappearance.

Earlier, Scola’s husband said she had left her mobile phone at home on the day she disappeared, making efforts to trace her even more difficult.

“If she had carried her phone, we could at least have tracked her whereabouts or known whether she had encountered a problem or was safe,” he said.

He said the uncertainty surrounding her disappearance had left the family traumatised, especially their four children, who continue asking about their mother without receiving answers.

“This situation has caused us enormous distress as a family, especially among relatives and our children. We appeal to members of the public with any information that could help us find my wife to cooperate with the family or security authorities,” he said.

“And if she herself receives this message, we ask her to return home. Her family is still waiting for her,” he added tearfully.

When contacted for comment, the Arusha Regional Police Commander, Justine Masejo, said he needed time to follow up on the matter before issuing an official statement.