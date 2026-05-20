Samia seeks broader African cooperation on nuclear power

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called for stronger African cooperation iAn developing nuclear energy, saying the continent must build reliable, affordable and sustainable energy systems to support industrial growth and economic transformation.

She said increasing industrial activity, mining operations and urbanisation across Africa are driving demand for stable electricity to power industries, cities and digital infrastructure.

President Hassan made the remarks on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (NEISA) held in Kigali, Rwanda, hosted by President Paul Kagame.

The summit was also attended by Togo President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé and other African leaders.

She said nuclear energy should not be seen as competing with renewable energy sources, but as part of a broader energy mix needed to support long-term development.

President Hassan identified financing, safety and regional cooperation as key requirements for successful nuclear energy programmes in Africa.

On financing, she said many African countries face difficulties in raising capital for nuclear projects due to their high costs.

“It is important to develop innovative financing and credit systems that take into account Africa’s context to enable such projects to attract investors and access funding more easily,” she said.

She stressed the importance of regional cooperation, saying it would help countries share experience, attract investment and strengthen capacity in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

President Hassan commended President Kagame for his role in promoting dialogue on nuclear energy development in Africa.

She also emphasised the need for strong regulatory systems and skilled professionals to ensure the safe use of nuclear technology.

“We believe investment in nuclear energy can be part of the solution to reliable electricity access, especially as demand continues to grow due to industrialisation, urbanisation and production activities,” she said.

President Hassan praised the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for supporting African countries in building legal and technical capacity for the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said nuclear energy is a key pillar for Africa’s long-term industrial development.