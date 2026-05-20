Confusion over Lissu’s health in custody as Chadema, prisons clash

Dar es Salaam. The opposition Chadema has claimed its chairman, Mr Tundu Lissu, is in poor health while detained at Ukonga Prison, allegations the Prisons Service has dismissed, insisting the politician is safe and in stable condition.

The claims emerged after the Chadema Mainland Vice Chairman, Mr John Heche told separate public rallies that Mr Lissu’s condition had deteriorated, warning that the party would not accept receiving its leader in poor health.

Mr Lissu, who has been in custody for more than a year facing treason charges, remains at the centre of political debate within and outside Chadema, which continues to pressure the government to release him unconditionally, arguing the case is politically motivated and serves no public interest.

Addressing supporters in Geita on Sunday during the ongoing New Constitution Operation and “Free Tundu Lissu” campaign rallies, Mr Heche claimed he had received information from Mr Lissu’s younger brother, Vicent, that the opposition leader had fallen seriously ill and that party officials had been barred from visiting him in prison.

“Those allowed to see him are only family members. He told me that since yesterday evening (May 17), our chairman has been suffering from severe stomach pain and diarrhoea and is in great pain despite being innocent," he said.

“We will not accept our leader being taken away healthy and returned in poor condition. We want him released alive and healthy.

Tanzanians should understand this clearly because the era of treating citizens as fools is over,” added Mr Heche.

Speaking at another rally in Kahama Town, Shinyanga Region, Mr Heche claimed he had spoken with Chadema’s chief legal counsel, Dr Rugemeleza Nshala, after he visited Mr Lissu in prison.

According to him, Mr Lissu had eaten several fruits, including oranges, pawpaw, mangoes and pineapple, shortly before he began experiencing severe stomach pain.

“He said the pain he experienced was worse than anything he had ever endured in his life despite undergoing more than 36 surgeries,” said Mr Heche.

He alleged that after suffering for nearly an hour in detention, Mr Lissu managed to alert a passing prison officer and was later taken for treatment, where he was reportedly diagnosed with an amoeba infection.

Mr Heche maintained Chadema’s position that the party wanted Mr Lissu released safely and said it would demand a comprehensive medical examination once he regains his freedom.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, The Citizen's sister newspaper, Mwananchi, contacted Prisons Service spokesperson, Ms Elizabeth Mbezi, who dismissed claims circulating about Mr Lissu’s health, insisting he remained stable and was recovering well.

“He is doing well and his health is good. Those are merely statements intended to cause unnecessary public panic,” said Ms Mbezi.

Asked about claims that Mr Lissu had been diagnosed with an amoeba infection, Ms Mbezi said the illness was common and could affect anyone.

“Such illnesses are normal. Even someone at home can suffer from an amoeba infection, so there is nothing unusual about it,” she said.

Ms Mbezi also dismissed allegations that Mr Lissu became ill after eating oranges, insisting his condition remained stable.

“To claim he ate oranges and later became unwell, we reject that assertion. Mr Lissu is fine and his health is stable,” she said.

Mwananchi also spoke to Mr Vicent Lissu, who confirmed that his brother’s condition had deteriorated on Saturday after eating food that allegedly worsened his health.

“Fortunately, he received medical attention from doctors the same day. We thank God because he is now improving,” he said.

Following the Prisons Service statement, Mwananchi again contacted Mr Heche, who insisted Chadema stood by the information it had received because those who provided it were responsible for supervising Mr Lissu’s meals daily.

“We are confident about the information we have. His health is not good and we will ask international organisations and formally request that Mr Lissu undergo a comprehensive specialist medical examination while in prison, and that the government allows us to know his exact condition,” he said.

Mr Heche said the party wanted Mr Lissu subjected to further medical tests because he had previously attended clinics regularly due to his health condition, but had not been allowed to undergo specialised assessment since his detention.

“We understand prison conditions very well, and I myself have previously been detained. There is no prison in the country with advanced diagnostic equipment beyond ordinary dispensaries,” he said.

Responding to prison authorities’ insistence that Mr Lissu’s health was good, Mr Heche argued the statement would carry greater credibility if it came from Muhimbili National Hospital because of its professional standing.

“Prisons have dispensaries capable of testing malaria, amoeba and other ordinary illnesses, but we cannot know the internal condition of his body without advanced medical tests,” he said.

He said the party believed it was important for Mr Lissu to receive further examination at a hospital with more advanced facilities than those available in prison," said Mr Heche.