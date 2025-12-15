Fifth season of a glimpse of China deepens Africa–China understanding

By  Ramadhani Ismail

Journalist

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. A Glimpse of China has established itself as a leading platform for African audiences seeking a clear and informed understanding of China’s development, culture and modernisation.

Now in its fifth season, the programme offers a detailed portrayal of the country’s progress and the policies shaping daily life, effectively narrowing cultural and information gaps between China and Africa.

Co-produced with the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the series first aired in 2020 with the objective of strengthening media cooperation and promoting people-to-people links between the two regions.

Season Five focuses on China’s advances in technological innovation, rural revitalisation, people-centred development and environmental protection.

Using a “small stories, big picture” narrative approach, the programme presents real-life accounts that demonstrate how national policies affect ordinary citizens, while clearly illustrating the country’s broader development trajectory.

The series is broadcast on StarTimes channels ST Guide E and ST Guide F, as well as on the StarTimes ON streaming platform, reaching millions of viewers across Africa.

Its audience-focused storytelling has enabled the programme to build a strong and consistent viewership over the past five years.

By showcasing development achievements alongside cultural experiences, A Glimpse of China strengthens China–Africa partnership, promotes mutual understanding, deepens cultural exchange and reinforces people-to-people relations, while offering African audiences a clear perspective on China’s role on the global stage.

