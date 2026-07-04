Fire razes cosmetics shops in Mwanza as authorities suspect electrical fault, probe launched

Mwanza. A fire that broke out at around 1:30am on July 3, 2026, in cosmetics shops located in the Lumumba area of Mwanza City has been successfully contained and extinguished after more than five hours of intensive firefighting operations.

A fire engine in the process of extinguishing a blaze that destroyed several cosmetics shops in Lumumba Street, Mwanza City. PHOTO|SAADA AMIR.

Authorities have indicated that the suspected cause of the blaze is an electrical fault, although a full investigation is still underway.

Speaking at the scene, Mwanza Regional Commissioner Said Mtanda confirmed that no fatalities had been reported by midnight, though significant damage had already been recorded.

He said several shops were destroyed in the incident, alongside one building that was severely affected by the fire.

Mr Mtanda further noted that security was swiftly reinforced from the onset of the incident, with officers from the Tanzania Police Force and the Tanzania People’s Defence Force ensuring that public property remained secure and that no cases of theft were reported.

However, he observed that some residents and traders moved their belongings out of panic, despite assurances that the situation was under control.

“I received a call from a resident reporting that they had seen fire, and I immediately contacted the fire and rescue services… they responded promptly and managed to prevent the fire from spreading,” said Mr Mtanda.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner Said Mtanda (right) speaks on the fire that destroyed several cosmetics shops in Lumumba Street, Mwanza City. On the left is Nyamagana Member of Parliament John Nzilanyingi.

He added that emergency services had been strengthened at the scene, including the deployment of ambulances to assist any members of the public who might have suffered shock or blood pressure-related complications as a result of the incident. He also assured that the government would meet affected traders to discuss the next steps for recovery and support.

A police vehicle that took part in extinguishing a fire that destroyed several cosmetics shops in Mwanza City. PHOTO|SAADA AMIR.

Nyamagana Member of Parliament John Nzilanyingi said the incident highlighted the urgent need for continued investment in modern firefighting equipment, noting that the situation could have been far worse without the resources currently in place.

He commended the cooperation shown by members of the public, saying some residents actively participated in rescue efforts, including breaking shop doors and assisting in directing water during the operation.

He also urged residents and business owners to adhere strictly to urban planning regulations when constructing buildings, warning that narrow access routes had, in some areas, hindered fire engines from reaching the scene with ease.

A witness, Emmanuel Mushi, described the incident as distressing, noting that the situation could have resulted in greater losses had security teams not acted swiftly, especially as cosmetics such as perfumes were exploding due to the heat.

“What happened today is heartbreaking… we commend the rescue services and the regional government. They should continue standing with us in such disasters whenever they occur,” he said.