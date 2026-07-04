Fuel-efficient mining trucks gain ground in Tanzania as firms cut operating costs

Dar es Salaam. As fuel costs continue to account for a substantial share of mining and construction expenditure, local heavy equipment importer and assembler GF Trucks and Equipment has unveiled a range of fuel efficient machinery designed to help businesses reduce operating costs while improving productivity.

Speaking on July 3, 2026 after the company was named the Overall Best Exhibitor at the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), Commercial Director Mr Salman Karmali said customers are increasingly prioritising lifetime operating costs over the initial purchase price of heavy machinery.

"Fuel consumption has become a key consideration for our customers, particularly in the mining and construction sectors, where equipment operates for extended hours every day. They are looking for machinery that delivers high performance while consuming less fuel," he said.

Mr Karmali thanked customers and the exhibition organisers for the recognition, saying the award would further enhance the company's profile in the market.

He said several of the mining trucks showcased at the exhibition are assembled locally under the Made in Tanzania initiative, while the company has also introduced equipment fitted with advanced engine technologies that improve fuel efficiency without compromising performance.

According to him, the machinery is well suited to mining, quarrying, infrastructure development and groundwater drilling, sectors that continue to attract significant investment across Tanzania.

Mr Karmali said reduced fuel consumption enables businesses to lower operating expenses, improve efficiency and reduce the overall cost of running heavy equipment.

"The market is becoming increasingly focused on efficiency. Customers want equipment that is reliable, durable and economical to operate because that has a direct impact on the profitability of their projects," he said.

Industry stakeholders say fuel remains one of the largest operating expenses in the mining and construction industries, making fuel-efficient equipment increasingly attractive as companies seek to improve productivity while containing rising costs.

Mining expert Mr Masanja Alfred, who visited the company's pavilion, said fuel efficiency has become a critical factor for mining firms when investing in heavy machinery.

"For large-scale mining companies, equipment that consumes less fuel can significantly reduce operating costs. The company has introduced these trucks to the market at the right time, and I will recommend that my company considers acquiring them," he said.