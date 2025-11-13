Firm ordered to pay NSSF over Sh2.3bn in contribution arrears

The arrears relate to staff contributions from March 2021 to July 2024. The case, filed under claim number 5966/2025, was brought by the Attorney General and the NSSF Board of Trustees
Arusha. The High Court of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam Registry, has ordered SCI Tanzania Limited to pay more than Sh2.3 billion in overdue employee contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) spanning over three years.
The claimants initially sought Sh1.64 billion in unpaid contributions, plus statutory penalties.