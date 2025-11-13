Firm ordered to pay NSSF over Sh2.3bn in contribution arrears

By  Janeth Mushi

What you need to know:

  • The arrears relate to staff contributions from March 2021 to July 2024. The case, filed under claim number 5966/2025, was brought by the Attorney General and the NSSF Board of Trustees

Arusha. The High Court of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam Registry, has ordered SCI Tanzania Limited to pay more than Sh2.3 billion in overdue employee contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) spanning over three years.

The arrears relate to staff contributions from March 2021 to July 2024. The case, filed under claim number 5966/2025, was brought by the Attorney General and the NSSF Board of Trustees.

The claimants initially sought Sh1.64 billion in unpaid contributions, plus statutory penalties.

After reviewing evidence from both sides, Justice Arnold Kirekiano yesterday ruled that SCI Tanzania must pay the full Sh2.3 billion.

The judgement includes Sh1.64 billion in unpaid contributions and Sh685.2 million in penalties.

NSSF had previously sent a reminder letter to the company on September 2, 2024, urging compliance, but the company failed to act.

Justice Kirekiano noted that SCI Tanzania had been given ample opportunity to respond but did not present a defence within the statutory period.

“It is the law that when a summary suit is not defended, the allegations in the complaint are taken as admitted,” he said.

The court also ordered SCI Tanzania to pay interest at five percent per month on any delayed payments until the debt is fully settled. Legal costs are also to be covered by the company.

This ruling comes as a reminder of the legal obligations of companies to remit employee contributions to social security, ensuring protection and benefits for workers.

