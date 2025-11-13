Zanzibar President Mwinyi adds two new ministries as he unveils new cabinet

By  Jesse Mikofu

  • While expanding the cabinet, President Mwinyi also reduced the number of portfolios under the Office of the President from four to two, allowing them to operate independently

Unguja. Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has announced a new cabinet lineup, introducing two additional ministries in a move aimed at enhancing government efficiency and accelerating the delivery of campaign promises.

While expanding the cabinet, President Mwinyi also reduced the number of portfolios under the Office of the President from four to two, allowing them to operate independently.

Most ministers from the previous cabinet have been retained, with several reassigned to new portfolios, while a few have returned to their former positions.

The announcement was made on Thursday, November 13, 2025, during a press briefing held at State House in Zanzibar.

In the previous cabinet, there were 18 ministries, but the number has now risen to 20 after two ministries were split from existing ones.

The newly created ministries are the Ministry of Communication, Information Technology and Innovation, to be headed by Mudrick Ramadhani Soraga, who previously served as Minister for Tourism and Heritage, and the Ministry of Employment, Youth and Empowerment.

Explaining the decision, Dr Mwinyi said the restructuring aims to strengthen service delivery and ensure more effective implementation of government commitments.

“You will recall that we made several promises during the election campaign.

We now want to implement them with greater speed. When certain sectors are merged, the workload becomes overwhelming,” said Dr Mwinyi.

