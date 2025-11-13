Daniel Sillo elected as Tanzania’s new Deputy Speaker

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The National Assembly has elected Babati Rural Member of Parliament (CCM), Daniel Sillo, as the new Deputy Speaker.

Mr Sillo was endorsed on Thursday, November 13, 2025, by all 371 Members of Parliament who cast their votes to elect the new deputy leader of the legislature.

He succeeds Mussa Azzan Zungu, who was elected Speaker of the House on Tuesday.

Before assuming his new role, Mr Sillo served in various capacities within Parliament and government, including as Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee and as Deputy Minister for Home Affairs.

Speaking before the election, the Babati Rural legislator pledged to work closely with Speaker Zungu to address challenges facing Members of Parliament.

He called on fellow MPs to grant him strong support, citing his experience and commitment to effective parliamentary coordination.

Immediately after his election, Mr Sillo took the oath of office, administered by the Speaker.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked MPs for their trust and vowed to foster cooperation within the House for the benefit of Tanzanians.