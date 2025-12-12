First draw winners of ‘Magift ya Mixx pesa’ campaign announced

Dar es Salaam. Mobile financial services provider Mixx has unveiled the first group of winners in its end-of-year campaign, Magift ya Mixx Pesa, marking a celebratory moment for customers nationwide who continue to embrace digital payments during the festive season.

Mixx’s Commercial Director, James Sumari, said the campaign reflects the company’s commitment to appreciating and uplifting customers at a time when many households face heightened financial demands.

“We know the end of the year comes with numerous commitments for many Tanzanians. Through Magift ya Mixx Pesa, we want to give back directly to our loyal customers and share the joy of the festive season,” said Mr. Sumari.

He explained that participation is simple: customers earn entries by using Mixx services such as Lipa kwa Simu, LUKU purchases, water bill payments and other digital transactions.

“Today’s draw is just the beginning. We encourage customers to keep transacting for more chances to win,” he added.

The first draw produced eight winners, with the weekly grand prize of Sh5 million going to Ramadhani Bakari Sultan, 42, a construction technician from Ubungo, Dar es Salaam.

Daily prizes of Sh1 million each were also awarded to a diverse group of Mixx users from different regions.

The winners include Dar es Salaam entrepreneur Kutali Juma Nakumbya; Abel Joseph Nyarubandwa, 49, a mechanic from Moshi; Jacqueline Julius Saye, 33, an entrepreneur from Morogoro; and Fatuma Mustapha Bujwera, 62, also an entrepreneur from Dar es Salaam.

Others honoured were Godbless Raymond Mbele, 37, an entrepreneur from Kagera; Joyce Edward Steven, 31, a kindergarten teacher from Dar es Salaam; and Happy Nicholaus Munuo, 48, an entrepreneur from Temeke.

One of the daily prize winners, Joyce Steven, said the announcement came as a pleasant surprise—and a timely boost.