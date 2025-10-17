Forestry project launches national talk show to tackle wildfires and boost investment

Iringa. The Forestry, Land Use and Value Chains Development in Tanzania (FORLAND) Project has launched a national talk show aimed at raising public awareness on forest protection, wildfire prevention and investment opportunities in the forestry sector.

Funded by the Governments of Finland and Tanzania, FORLAND is implemented under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism (MNRT). It seeks to support sustainable forest management, environmental conservation, and economic development through an inclusive forestry value chain.

The FORLAND Talk Show is part of the project's Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) campaign, designed to bridge the gap between expert forestry knowledge and community action.

Related World Climate change driving unprecedented forest fire loss

“Our goal is to increase awareness, shift perceptions, and attract investment in forestry,” said FORLAND Communication Expert, Ms Sheila Chatto. “Informed communities are essential to building climate resilience.”

The first episode, themed “Preventing Fire, Protecting Futures”, focused on fire management — a major threat to Tanzania’s forests and farmlands. Many forest fires result from land clearing, charcoal production, and grazing, causing environmental and economic damage.

Experts from MNRT, SUA, TAFORI, and local governments shared strategies for fire prevention, improved coordination, and responsible land use.

Chairperson of Kidete Village Council in Iringa, Jenstina Gidioni, said community training and the introduction of fire permits had helped reduce forest fires in her village.

Regional Fire and Rescue Officer Jackline Mtei warned that Iringa remains highly vulnerable during the dry season. “Careless burning must stop. Fire permits are a legal requirement for land preparation,” she said.

Makete District Commissioner Kisa Kasongwe noted that over 16,000 acres of forest worth TSh 81 billion had been lost to fire in four years. “Forests are wealth — but fire scares off investors.”

Iringa Regional Natural Resources Officer, Dr Goliama Bahati, reported that fire incidents dropped from 89 in 2020/21 to 60 in 2024/25 due to ongoing awareness efforts.

FORLAND aims to promote forestry as a viable business that supports livelihoods, climate action, and national development.