Borrowed smiles: Why Tanzanians struggle to be happy

Trust is fragile. Every unanswered question, every empty promise chips away at it. No wonder we are the 11th least happy nation in the world. And honestly? I’m not shocked.

Like seriously, how can anyone smile knowing there’s a 90 per cent chance you could die at any moment, and I’m not talking about God’s will.

I mean the roads. Boda bodas weaving through pedestrian lanes like they’re auditioning for Fast & Furious: Dar es Salaam Edition. Drivers ignoring stop signs like they’ve never met a red light in their lives. Speed bumps sprinkled around like some sadistic game show.

Two-way highways that seem designed to keep insurance companies in business. Every time you leave home, there’s this little unspoken prayer, “Lord, let me reach the corner shop alive.”

Healthcare? Don’t get me started. Wrong diagnoses, bills that could fund a small country, and diets dictated by your wallet, not your doctor. Forget eating what’s healthy; if you can afford protein, congratulations, you’ve levelled up.

And then there’s economic freedom, ha! ha! When checking a menu, your eyes go straight to the prices. You don’t choose food; the food chooses you. Your restaurant selection depends on how broke or ambitious you feel that day.

Inflation has turned every craving into a luxury, and loans like Kaushadamu, Songesha, Fuliza, and Tajirisha are now part of daily survival. Borrowed happiness at best, but hey, at least it’s temporary, like most of our joy.

Happiness shouldn’t feel like a high-stakes game show. And yet, day after day, the systems that are supposed to protect us act like the villains. Roads, hospitals, inflated bills, all quietly stealing our peace of mind.

Where accountability ends, frustration begins. Every broken promise, neglected pothole, and overpriced hospital visit that’s one more reason a citizen loses a reason to smile. And yes, sometimes it feels like we’re collecting reasons not to be happy like Pokémon cards.

Leaders promise change, and then… nothing. Clinics remain closed, potholes remain open, taxes rise, but services stay broken. Citizens stop believing. And when belief dies, happiness quietly packs its bags and leaves.

Happiness isn’t just money or infrastructure. It’s faith… faith that the system works for you, not against you.

So yes, our ranking in the World Happiness Report is more than a number. It’s a warning.

A wake-up call. A polite tap on the shoulder saying, “Hey, maybe check on your people before you check your ego.”

We Tanzanians are resilient, community-orientated, endlessly hopeful… But even hope has limits. If roads stay death traps, healthcare stays expensive, and leaders stop answering for their actions, happiness will remain a luxury.