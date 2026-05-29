Former Zambian Vice President urges African youth to dismantle colonial-era barriers

Arusha. Former Zambian Vice President Nevers Mumba has urged African youth to break down colonial-era barriers that continue to divide the continent, calling for stronger unity to accelerate development, innovation and economic transformation across Africa.

Speaking on May 28, 2026 at the 9th YouLead Summit 2026 in Arusha, which has convened more than 300 young leaders from across the continent, Dr Mumba said Africa’s progress is still being slowed by fragmentation among its young people along national borders rather than their unification under a shared continental vision.

He observed that colonial-era boundaries, restrictive visa regimes, unequal access to opportunity and inherited systems of division continue to limit meaningful collaboration among young Africans, thereby constraining their collective potential.

“There is a truth we do not say often enough. Young Africans rarely meet each other. The borders we inherited continue to separate us and make strangers of one another,” he said.

“But here in Arusha we are witnessing something different. Young people from different nations, cultures and backgrounds have come together to share ideas and imagine a common future. That matters because Africa’s future will not be built by isolated nations working alone, but by Africans who know each other, trust each other, and choose to stand together.”

Dr Mumba noted that Africa’s youthful population—estimated at more than 400 million people aged between 15 and 35, according to the African Union—represents a powerful force for transformation if effectively harnessed.

“That number can become an extraordinary force if mobilised to cooperate and work together,” he said. “Africa will be transformed, and it will be transformed by young people who are prepared to lead with courage, integrity and vision.”

He said the summit theme, ‘Breaking Barriers, Building the Future: Youth Advancing Sustainable Development through Peace, Justice and Green Transition’, reflects the urgent realities facing the continent at a critical stage of its development journey.

He warned that with less than five years remaining to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, Africa must accelerate action on poverty, unemployment, climate change and inequality.

Dr Mumba further noted that the green transition is already reshaping economies, agriculture, industry and future livelihoods across the continent.

He pointed to young innovators leading solutions in climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, technology and sustainable enterprise, saying their work demonstrates Africa’s resilience and creativity.

“Across Africa, young people are creating solutions where others see problems. These stories may not always make headlines, but they represent the Africa that is quietly rising through resilience, innovation and determination,” he said.

He also urged young people to embrace leadership early and not wait for age or permission to begin making an impact.

“The greatest lie ever told to young people is that one day they will be ready to change their world. That is not true. You are ready now,” he said.

“Whatever you need to do with your life, do it now. This is the time to build businesses, create opportunities, influence policy and transform your communities.”

Dr Mumba further stressed that although Africa is endowed with abundant natural resources and human capital, it continues to face a deficit of ethical and visionary leadership.

“Do not normalise corruption. Do not celebrate greed. Africa does not only need educated leaders; it needs trustworthy leaders. Leadership is not a business. Leadership is service,” he said.

Kenyan youth representative Cynthia Wanini Tharao said the YouLead Summit is more than a networking platform, describing it as a space that generates economic opportunities and promotes shared solutions to continental challenges.

“This platform helps young people learn from one another and recognise that many of the challenges we face are shared across borders. It gives us an opportunity to develop common solutions,” she said.

Tanzanian participant Regina Mlay said the summit functions as a continental youth parliament where previously unheard issues are openly discussed.

“It provides a space for young people to raise concerns, share experiences and influence conversations that matter to the future of Africa,” she said.

Another participant, Cosmas Msoka, said the strength of the summit lies in bringing together youth, government leaders, politicians, business actors, civil society organisations and development partners on a single platform.

“It is one of the few spaces where young people can engage directly with decision-makers and ensure their ideas reach those capable of implementing them,” he said.

The summit has brought together more than 300 participants from across Africa, alongside ministers, vice presidents, institutional leaders, elders, development partners and youth advocates to exchange ideas and shape the continent’s future.

The YouLead Summit is organised by MS-Training Centre for Development Cooperation in partnership with the East African Community, with support from the European Union, the African Union’s Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), the DANIDA Fellowship Centre, and AGRA’s Generation Africa initiative.

MS-TCDC Executive Director Dr Anna Luis Haule said the 2026 edition represents a moment of responsibility and opportunity for Africa’s young generation.

“Young Africans across the continent are organising beyond borders, building solidarity, reclaiming knowledge systems and insisting that development must be measured not only by economic growth but also by dignity, safety, purpose and hope for all people,” she said.

She added that the future of global peace, climate resilience, innovation and human cooperation cannot be envisaged without Africa’s youth.