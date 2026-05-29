New EAC roaming rules to cut communication costs, boost regional trade

Arusha. Communications regulators from East African Community (EAC) member states are developing new regional rules aimed at reducing mobile roaming charges, improving cross-border connectivity and supporting the bloc’s growing digital economy.

The proposed framework seeks to enhance connectivity across borders, making communication easier and more affordable for travellers, businesses and investors operating across East Africa.

Officials from communications regulatory authorities across the region met in Dar es Salaam to review the proposal, which focuses on harmonising pricing structures, strengthening consumer protection measures and aligning operational standards among member states.

Following a technical review, the draft framework is expected to be submitted to the EAC Sectoral Council on Transport, Communications and Meteorology for consideration and formal adoption.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts by the EAC to deepen economic integration, facilitate regional trade and accelerate the expansion of digital services under the bloc’s emerging Single Digital Market agenda.

Opening the policy meeting, EAC Deputy Secretary General for Infrastructure, Productive, Social and Political Sectors, Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth, said affordable and reliable digital connectivity had become a strategic driver of trade, investment and regional integration.

“Affordable, seamless and reliable cross-border communication is no longer simply a telecommunications issue; it is a practical requirement for the realisation of the EAC Common Market and the emerging Single Digital Market,” said Mr Malueth.

He noted that the proposed framework seeks to strengthen regulatory coordination and deliver practical solutions that improve how citizens, businesses and travellers experience regional integration in their daily lives.

“The new framework aims to introduce cost-based roaming tariffs while ensuring affordable access to voice, SMS and mobile data services, which are increasingly critical for e-commerce, logistics, financial services and digital trade,” he said.

“It also proposes stronger consumer protection measures to guard against unfair billing practices, unexpected roaming surcharges and service disruptions, while promoting greater transparency in cross-border mobile services.”

The meeting brought together regulators, technical experts, regional organisations and development partners, including representatives from the World Bank, as East African governments continue investing in broadband infrastructure and digital transformation programmes.

Technical experts, regional organisations and development partners during the meeting.

Speaking on behalf of Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) Director General Eng Peter Mwasalyanda, Director of Licensing and Compliance John Wallace Daffa said Tanzania remains committed to advancing regional digital integration and competition within the communications sector.

Mr Daffa said Tanzania currently has five mobile network operators competing in the market, adding that previous roaming reforms had already demonstrated the benefits of lowering communication barriers across the region.

“Roaming is no longer considered a luxury. It is aligned with the EAC vision of free movement of people, goods and services, and reducing the cost of doing business,” he said.

He said the proposed framework also seeks to strengthen cooperation among regulators on compliance monitoring, quality-of-service standards, dispute resolution, interoperability, fraud prevention and traffic management.

An Arusha resident, Gift Mlacha, said lower roaming charges could unlock new opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, cross-border traders, transport operators and tourists by reducing communication costs and improving access to digital services.